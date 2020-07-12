/
/
/
southwest quadrant
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
430 Apartments for rent in Southwest Quadrant, Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
7 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
51 Units Available
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,736
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1035 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature appliances, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool, courtyard and fitness center. Located near downtown shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to the Potomac River and Jones Point Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Green Street
809 Green Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1386 sqft
Great Opportunity - Beautiful light filled three level townhouse in quaint and cozy Old Town. 2 Master Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms. Loaded with charm.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
718 FAYETTE ST #31
718 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Clean, sparkling & bright sunny top floor condo. Kitchen remodeled with granite, ceramic tile. Bath updated. Fab refinished hardwoods! Extra storage. Great location with EZ access to Old Town's King St., I495, Rt. 1! Walkable to King St.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
713 COLUMBUS STREET S
713 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
This one won't last long! All the charm of Old Town Alexandria. Ideal location. Walk to King Street Metro, Minutes to I-495 or easy jog to Mt. Vernon Path. 3LV, 2BR, 2BA with rear fenced yard. Patio and Deck.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
918 S. Patrick St. #3
918 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
A one bedroom second floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. An end unit with extra windows and plenty of light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
922 S. Patrick St. #1
922 South Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
500 sqft
A one bedroom on the first floor apartment in a 5 garden style apartment building. Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
918 Jefferson St. #2B
918 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
500 sqft
Basement unit in a 6 unit Garden Style Apartment Building with assigned parking space, No Pets Non smoking building 30% rule to income qualification Rental Insurance is required Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal Washer and dryer in
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
419 S PAYNE STREET
419 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2470 sqft
Check out the HD 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
512 S. Henry St.
512 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
518 S FAYETTE STREET
518 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1450 sqft
In the heart of the city! 3 level, 3 bedroom townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. Sunny and bright with tons of natural light. Great convenient location near King Street Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Quadrant
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
112 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
42 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
50 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
34 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,870
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHuntington, VAGroveton, VAFort Washington, MDRose Hill, VAFort Hunt, VANational Harbor, MD