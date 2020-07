Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool media room package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance internet access

Residents of The Aspen enjoy modern living in sunlit apartments with iconic views of Washington, DC, complete with unbeatable amenities in each of our luxury homes. Take your pick from spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments, featuring floor to ceiling windows allowing for sweeping views of the lush neighborhood, Potomac River and beyond. Each home boasts large bedrooms, walk-in closets, upgraded bathrooms, and spacious living/dining areas. Select units are home to wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.



The amazing amenities don’t stop at your home, The Aspen houses a robust community complete with a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center with saunas, complimentary business center, free gated parking and free weekly shuttle service to Crystal City Metro. We are ideally located in the popular Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, where you will benefit from the commuter-friendly location and the vibrant shops, restaurants, entertainment a