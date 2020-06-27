Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
213 ASPEN STREET
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:58 AM
213 ASPEN STREET
213 Aspen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
213 Aspen Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhome in popular Del Ray! Close to shops and restaurants, bus and metro, just a short drive to DC, Pentagon or Olde Towne!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have any available units?
213 ASPEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 213 ASPEN STREET have?
Some of 213 ASPEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 213 ASPEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
213 ASPEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 ASPEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 213 ASPEN STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET offer parking?
No, 213 ASPEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 ASPEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have a pool?
No, 213 ASPEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 213 ASPEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 ASPEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 ASPEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 ASPEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
