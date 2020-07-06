All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Foxchase Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
766 North Howard St · (703) 215-9602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-724V104 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 3-523M104 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 3-519M104 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-322R404 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4-420T404 · Avail. Oct 19

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3-519M404 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxchase Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Foxchase Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia and enjoy 88 wooded acres and easy access to DC. Our pet friendly, soon to be smoke free apartment homes feature private patio or balcony, in unit A/C and automatic dishwasher. Select homes feature updated kitchens with brand new appliances, bathrooms, tile floors, closet organizers, and a stackable washer/dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features 4 outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 8 tennis courts and 1 sand volleyball court. We are located close to Metro and bus routes, the Capital Beltway, and both Reagan and Dulles International Airports. Guarantors welcome! Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $45/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Foxchase Apartments have any available units?
Foxchase Apartments has 46 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Foxchase Apartments have?
Some of Foxchase Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxchase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Foxchase Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Foxchase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Foxchase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments offers parking.
Does Foxchase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxchase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments has a pool.
Does Foxchase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Foxchase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Foxchase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Foxchase Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Foxchase Apartments has units with air conditioning.

