Foxchase Apartments.

Lease Length: 7-17 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $45/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot.