Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Foxchase Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia and enjoy 88 wooded acres and easy access to DC. Our pet friendly, soon to be smoke free apartment homes feature private patio or balcony, in unit A/C and automatic dishwasher. Select homes feature updated kitchens with brand new appliances, bathrooms, tile floors, closet organizers, and a stackable washer/dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community features 4 outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 8 tennis courts and 1 sand volleyball court. We are located close to Metro and bus routes, the Capital Beltway, and both Reagan and Dulles International Airports. Guarantors welcome! Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.