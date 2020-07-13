All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
Kings Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Kings Gardens

Open Now until 5:30pm
6300 S Kings Hwy · (703) 457-1846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP. 1/2 off of the prorated rent of July if you move by July 15th.
Alexandria
Location

6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306
Groveton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2914-002 · Avail. now

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 6316-003 · Avail. now

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 3114-303 · Avail. now

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6300-001 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 2916-002 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Big City Convenience. Small Town Charm. The benefits of living in NoVa are the employment opportunities and the modern conveniences we enjoy due to our urban location near Washington, DC. Finding a home in the Metropolitan area can be challenging, but Kings Gardens Apartments in Alexandria, VA brings a uniquely suburban feel to one of NoVa's sought after urban locations. Our offices are open 7 days a week and we are happy to host tours of our recently upgraded homes any day of the week (when it is convenient for our guests). Our location couldn't be more convenient. Shopping, dining, banking and Old Town Alexandria are within arm's length. Our close proximity to I-95 and I-495 allows quick access to DC, National Harbor, Fort Belvoir, Andrews AFB... Kings Gardens is also conveniently located near the Old Town/Huntington Metro, which provides ultimate accessibility to the city. Convenience. Charm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: under 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kings Gardens have any available units?
Kings Gardens has 14 units available starting at $1,686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kings Gardens have?
Some of Kings Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP. 1/2 off of the prorated rent of July if you move by July 15th.
Is Kings Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Kings Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Kings Gardens offers parking.
Does Kings Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kings Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Kings Gardens has a pool.
Does Kings Gardens have accessible units?
No, Kings Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kings Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Kings Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kings Gardens has units with air conditioning.
