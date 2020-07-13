Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving

Big City Convenience. Small Town Charm. The benefits of living in NoVa are the employment opportunities and the modern conveniences we enjoy due to our urban location near Washington, DC. Finding a home in the Metropolitan area can be challenging, but Kings Gardens Apartments in Alexandria, VA brings a uniquely suburban feel to one of NoVa's sought after urban locations. Our offices are open 7 days a week and we are happy to host tours of our recently upgraded homes any day of the week (when it is convenient for our guests). Our location couldn't be more convenient. Shopping, dining, banking and Old Town Alexandria are within arm's length. Our close proximity to I-95 and I-495 allows quick access to DC, National Harbor, Fort Belvoir, Andrews AFB... Kings Gardens is also conveniently located near the Old Town/Huntington Metro, which provides ultimate accessibility to the city. Convenience. Charm.