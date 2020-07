Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access yoga elevator hot tub trash valet

LUXURY LIVING, STREAMLINED.

Convenient to Arlington, the Pentagon, and many of D.C.’s major employers, The Alexander is a natural home base for D.C.’s boldest and brightest.



Door-to-door shuttle service to Pentagon City Metro to make morning commutes a breeze or swing by Shirlington Village to grab lunch and do some shopping. The option for a freshly upgraded interior creates a new level of luxury with wood-style floors, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. The views are equally alluring: to the Northeast is a clear view of the Washington Monument, while other units feature a private balcony, den area and beautiful city views.



With our 24-hour fitness center, luxe pool, business center with Wi-Fi (perfect for meetings or a quick print) and executive lounge with billiards table, home is a place where you can work and play. Experience what life could be like at The Alexander Apartments!