Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

115 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Antonio apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
5 Units Available
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
38 Units Available
Alamo Farmsteads
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
89 Units Available
Summerglen
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$993
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Crown Meadows
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
Where you live says so much about you. The Mark Huebner Oaks makes a statement as one of San Antonio’s premier apartment communities in a desirable location with a strong line-up of luxuries.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Vance Jackson
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
135 Units Available
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1092 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only)( and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Thunderbird Hills
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
1405 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes and open, spacious floor. plans. Community has a dual-level pool with beach-front entry, indoor/outdoor fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
69 Units Available
Forest Crest
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,245
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1249 sqft
A beautiful location in the heart of San Antonio's downtown area. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel shelving. On-site amenities include a vanishing-edge pool and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
172 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Skyline Park
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1448 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
City Guide for San Antonio, TX

When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").

Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Antonio? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in San Antonio, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Antonio apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Antonio apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

