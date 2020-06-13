Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:03 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX

📍

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Carmel Drive
109 Carmel Dr, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2909 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! Spacious Living Area! Gorgeous master suite, with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
517 Saddle Back Trail
517 Saddle Back Trail, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2597 sqft
- Near Randolph Air Force Base! Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2429 sqft
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 CANYON VISTA
228 Canyon Vista, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
228 CANYON VISTA Available 07/01/20 LARGE CIBOLO RENTAL! - LARGE RENTAL IN CIBOLO VISTA SUBDIVISION. MASTER BEDROOM, THREE SECONDARY BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Country Vale
220 Country Vale, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2412 sqft
220 Country Vale Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, With Huge Gameroom! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
276 Willow View
276 Willow View, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
155 Woodstone Loop
155 Woodstone Loop, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
3109 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
206 ROSEGATE DR
206 Rosegate Drive, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1750 sqft
Single Story 4 bedroom in the Award Winning SCUC School District. NOT SHOWN IN PIC: Home has wood planking throughout (except beds). Open living area home with in a charming neighborhood that will not last long. Brand new A/C.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
528 LANDMARK FLS
528 Landmark Fls, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,597
3849 sqft
Beautiful Luxury 5 Bedroom 3 Bath + Study/Den, Home in Schertz/Cibolo. Convenient access to IH-35 & Close to Randolph AFB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
417 CATTLE RUN
417 Cattle Run, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,897
2382 sqft
Beautiful & Spaciness 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large downstairs master bedrm & walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and double vanities. Upstairs game room, ceramic tile in kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, and covered back patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
416 WAGON WHEEL WAY
416 Wagon Wheel Way, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2728 sqft
This beautiful two story home in Cibolo is in immaculate condition. Home boasts tile down stairs in living space for easy cleaning, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
261 ARCADIA PL
261 Arcadia Place, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1524 sqft
* One Story, 1524 sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
424 Dean Chase
424 Dean Chase, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2349 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 424 Dean Chase in Cibolo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
112 S WILLOW WAY
112 South Willow Way, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
Entire interior is currently being painted to a neutral greige color. New pictures will be posted after painting has been completed. Great one story with 3 bedrooms and a study. Exterior painted April 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
112 Landmark Haven
112 Landmark Haven, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2354 sqft
This like-new home has been well loved & has lots of beautiful features. From the open floor plan to the tall ceilings, from the laminate wood flooring to the granite kitchen counters, you'll love to call this place home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
209 NOMAD LN
209 Nomad Lane, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2555 sqft
Gorgeous home now available in the highly desired Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two and a half bath home is within walking distance to Steele high school.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
402 MAYFLOWER
402 Mayflower, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2354 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a peaceful community. This home features an open floor plan, all stainless steel kitchen appliances are included, washer & dryer, water softener are as is. with a covered patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
204 VALONA DR
204 Valona Drive, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2587 sqft
Great Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home has an Open Floor Plan with over 2,587 Square Feet. There is a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. The huge gameroom upstairs can also be used as a fifth bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
233 FLINT RD
233 Flint Road, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
Single Story Rental (Refridge Convey) 3 Bedrooms with Ceramic tile (Family, Kitchen/Brkft, Entry, Utility & Bathrooms). Just georgeous! Covered patio, & garage door opener included as well as 42" cab & granite c/tops in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
276 Willow Bluff
276 Willow Bluff, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2661 sqft
MOVE IN READY! FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW FLOORING, NEW CARPET. Spacious 4 bed/3 full baths home in community of Willow Bridge. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, electric cooking, and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
322 Colbert Ferry
322 Colbert Fry, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2241 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2241 sqft home located in the newly developed neighborhood Red River Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
408 Dove Wing
408 Dove Wing, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3183 sqft
Spacious Cibolo home with neighborhood pool - Property Id: 274966 Spacious home in desirable Falcon Ridge. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, multiple living and dining spaces, with an office! Cozy covered back patio to relax on.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
210 KENSINGTON DR
210 Kesington Drive, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3238 sqft
Large, open floor plan with no carpet in living space. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances, fridge included, with tons of prep space. Two dining areas plus a breakfast bar. Covered patio for summer backyard fun. Gameroom up,master suite down.

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Rustic Trail
204 Rustic Trail, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2101 sqft
Lovely property now available in Saddle Creek Ranch. You will feel right at home in this open floorplan home with high ceilings & lots of natural sunlight. The home features laminate wood flooring & tile throughout downstairs.
City GuideCibolo
Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.

Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas.

Moving to Cibolo

If you're seeking rental apartments in Cibolo, TX, you can definitely find them. There are studio apartments for rent, townhouses for rent, and rental houses here, too. But to find them, it's best to strap on your exploring shoes and check out the community for yourself -- or try that modern thing called the Internet for online resources. This is a coveted community, so give yourself at least thirty days to find the right spot. Be sure your credit report is in order.

Neighborhoods

City Center: Schlather Park is a mainstay in this community, where shops and restaurants are located and housing is available to a mix of both owners and renters. The park includes a small pond at its center. Suburban in feel, real estate here includes single-family homes and mobile homes, most of which were built from 1970 to the present, with the majority constructed after 1999.

Dietz Road: This is a popular area of single-family and mobile homes, as well as some apartment complexes. Most homes are newer here, built after 1999. This area has plenty of green space and borders the main thoroughfare of Cibolo Valley Road. Many people live here -- by population density, it is considered urban.

Green Valley Road / Kove Lane: Suburban in density, this community of single-family homes and condos was recently constructed, between 1970 and the present. Al Rich Park is the main green space in this part of town.

Community Fun

Cibolo boasts about eighty-five acres of city parks for all sorts of outdoorsy fun, including Niemietz, Al Rich and Veterans' Memorial. Each include playgrounds, picnic tables, barbecue facilities and tennis courts. There are volleyball nets, basketball courts and baseball and football fields, too (what would a Texas town be without a football field?).

Cibolo is located conveniently along Farm Market Road 78 and north to south along FM 1103, paralleled by the major arteries of IH 10 to the south and IH 35 to the north. The City of Cibolo is just about thirteen miles from San Antonio.

History

The town's history officially began in 1876 -- the year that the Southern Pacific Railroad cut through Cibolo, connecting the community to larger cities while also transporting cotton, a major crop in the 19th century for the region. Today, the emphasis is less on agriculture and more on technology and the wide range of work available in the greater San Antonio area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cibolo?
The average rent price for Cibolo rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cibolo?
Some of the colleges located in the Cibolo area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cibolo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cibolo from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.

