103 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX

Neighborhoods

City Center: Schlather Park is a mainstay in this community, where shops and restaurants are located and housing is available to a mix of both owners and renters. The park includes a small pond at its center. Suburban in feel, real estate here includes single-family homes and mobile homes, most of which were built from 1970 to the present, with the majority constructed after 1999.

Dietz Road: This is a popular area of single-family and mobile homes, as well as some apartment complexes. Most homes are newer here, built after 1999. This area has plenty of green space and borders the main thoroughfare of Cibolo Valley Road. Many people live here -- by population density, it is considered urban.

Green Valley Road / Kove Lane: Suburban in density, this community of single-family homes and condos was recently constructed, between 1970 and the present. Al Rich Park is the main green space in this part of town.