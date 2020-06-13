103 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX📍
Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas.
If you're seeking rental apartments in Cibolo, TX, you can definitely find them. There are studio apartments for rent, townhouses for rent, and rental houses here, too. But to find them, it's best to strap on your exploring shoes and check out the community for yourself -- or try that modern thing called the Internet for online resources. This is a coveted community, so give yourself at least thirty days to find the right spot. Be sure your credit report is in order.
City Center: Schlather Park is a mainstay in this community, where shops and restaurants are located and housing is available to a mix of both owners and renters. The park includes a small pond at its center. Suburban in feel, real estate here includes single-family homes and mobile homes, most of which were built from 1970 to the present, with the majority constructed after 1999.
Dietz Road: This is a popular area of single-family and mobile homes, as well as some apartment complexes. Most homes are newer here, built after 1999. This area has plenty of green space and borders the main thoroughfare of Cibolo Valley Road. Many people live here -- by population density, it is considered urban.
Green Valley Road / Kove Lane: Suburban in density, this community of single-family homes and condos was recently constructed, between 1970 and the present. Al Rich Park is the main green space in this part of town.
Cibolo boasts about eighty-five acres of city parks for all sorts of outdoorsy fun, including Niemietz, Al Rich and Veterans' Memorial. Each include playgrounds, picnic tables, barbecue facilities and tennis courts. There are volleyball nets, basketball courts and baseball and football fields, too (what would a Texas town be without a football field?).
Cibolo is located conveniently along Farm Market Road 78 and north to south along FM 1103, paralleled by the major arteries of IH 10 to the south and IH 35 to the north. The City of Cibolo is just about thirteen miles from San Antonio.
The town's history officially began in 1876 -- the year that the Southern Pacific Railroad cut through Cibolo, connecting the community to larger cities while also transporting cotton, a major crop in the 19th century for the region. Today, the emphasis is less on agriculture and more on technology and the wide range of work available in the greater San Antonio area.