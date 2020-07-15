/
San Antonio College
118 Apartments For Rent Near San Antonio College
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes in a pet-friendly community with bike storage, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private patios, and walk-in closets. Close to downtown San Antonio.
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Tobin Hill
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1149 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Tobin Hill
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,375
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Downtown San Antonio
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Downtown San Antonio
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1140 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Mahncke Park
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Downtown San Antonio
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
Downtown San Antonio
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Lavaca
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Downtown San Antonio
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,164
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1090 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
Downtown San Antonio
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1218 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Downtown San Antonio
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,179
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
Downtown San Antonio
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,123
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Lone Star
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in the Southtown Arts District sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Acero Southtown, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Monte Vista
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
534 sqft
205 E. Huisache Ave #201 Available 05/16/20 New Remodel! Best Prices in Monte Vista! St. Mary's.
Lavaca
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Monte Vista
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Government Hil
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tobin Hill
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.