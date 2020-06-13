46 Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX

/
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Destiny Dr
100 Destiny, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2202 sqft
- Move in ready this charming one story offers a dynamic floorpan with split master open kitchen/living/dining room and more. The master is overside with gorgeous windows, large master bath retreat with walk in shower and double vanity with granite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Rolling Creek
105 Rolling Creek, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN BOERNE! - BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOERNE. PERFECT HOUSE FOR A NICE FAMILY WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND GROCERY STORES.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
411 W San Antonio Ave
411 West San Antonio Avenue, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 sqft
800 sqft Quaint and Charming Cottageon the creek! 3 bed 1 bath home , wood floors , updated kitchen with Stackable washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator , range and microwave all new as of Feb 2020, new windows as of Feb 2020 , this home
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
607 SCHWEPPE ST
607 Schweppe Street, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1305 sqft
Charming 1960's Downtown Boerne Home with lots of upgrades! 2-bedrooms, 1 bath. Use the large bonus room for an office, a second living room, or a game room. Trees shade the oversized fenced yard and matching 16X12 shed is great for extra storage.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 SERENITY DR
113 Serenity Dr, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1879 sqft
Great neighborhood that's walking distance to the trail, parks, schools, and downtown.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
157 LONE STAR
157 Lone Star, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1786 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HERFF RANCH. WALKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY CIBOLO ELEMENTARY AND CHAMPION HIGH SCHOOL. MODEL HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. TWO LIVING AREAS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 VAIL DR
120 Vail Drive, Boerne, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2740 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in BISD. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom/bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room and bath upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite and ss appliances, gas cooking, huge pantry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
156 KATIE CT
156 Katie Court, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
Shows nicely. Home was renovated about a year ago before tenant moved in. Wonderful neighborhood; Close to I-10 and shopping; Cute plan. Three bedrooms plus study with French doors; Two car garage; nice curb appeal; Very popular area; Hurry!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
140 DUSTY CORRAL
140 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2824 sqft
Great family home near schools and neighborhood amenities! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, covered deck and privacy fenced.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
218 EBNER ST
218 Ebner Street, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
Just updated & conveniently located home. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Island kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master bath has been updated with double vanity and huge walk-in shower.
1 of 27
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Downtown Boerne
1 Unit Available
267 Lohmann Street
267 Lohmann St, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
878 sqft
Cozy duplex within walking distance to Boerne Main Street and area attractions. Vaulted ceiling in living room and neutral paint shades give it a light airy feeling.
Results within 1 mile of Boerne
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Cibolo Oak Ln
109 Cibolo Oak Lane, Kendall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Updated 3/2 rock home on .37 acre. Huge bedrooms, one with built-ins. Tile floors throughout home. Darling rock fireplace, tons of windows and screened in back porch. Totally fenced in back yard with mature trees and large barn type storage unit.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Boerne, the median rent is $921 for a studio, $1,134 for a 1-bedroom, $1,426 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,886 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boerne, check out our monthly Boerne Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Boerne area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boerne from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Universal City, and Live Oak.
