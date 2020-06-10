All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Lila At Oakgate

3500 Oakgate Dr · (210) 361-0182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move-in before the end of May 2020 for just $199! Contact us today for additional information.
Location

3500 Oakgate Dr, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 10

$724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. now

$784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 2003 · Avail. Aug 10

$791

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 13

$948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 1902 · Avail. Sep 11

$983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lila At Oakgate.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
lobby
playground
trash valet
The Lila @ Oakgate provides residents with modern luxurious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Each apartment comes equipped with spacious walk-in closets, extra storage for all your needs, a private balcony or patio and so much more! There is also room for your furry friend, as all Roscoe Property Management communities have no age, size, or breed restrictions, we only ask for pet interview. The Lila @ Oakgate is working on providing residents with a state-of-the-art dual dog washing station as well as a pet friendly park on-site. We're conveniently located just 3 miles from both the nearby USAA Headquarters and The South Texas Medical Center and centrally located near the University of Texas, San Antonio. The Lila @ Oakgate combines cozy Texas charm with modern convenience, while paying tribute to the history of San Antonio and its first female mayor, Lila Cockrell.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Welcome all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required.
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved spot $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lila At Oakgate have any available units?
The Lila At Oakgate has 17 units available starting at $724 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lila At Oakgate have?
Some of The Lila At Oakgate's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lila At Oakgate currently offering any rent specials?
The Lila At Oakgate is offering the following rent specials: Move-in before the end of May 2020 for just $199! Contact us today for additional information.
Is The Lila At Oakgate pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lila At Oakgate is pet friendly.
Does The Lila At Oakgate offer parking?
Yes, The Lila At Oakgate offers parking.
Does The Lila At Oakgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lila At Oakgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lila At Oakgate have a pool?
Yes, The Lila At Oakgate has a pool.
Does The Lila At Oakgate have accessible units?
No, The Lila At Oakgate does not have accessible units.
Does The Lila At Oakgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lila At Oakgate has units with dishwashers.

