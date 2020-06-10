The Lila At Oakgate.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area gym pool parking on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby playground trash valet

The Lila @ Oakgate provides residents with modern luxurious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Each apartment comes equipped with spacious walk-in closets, extra storage for all your needs, a private balcony or patio and so much more! There is also room for your furry friend, as all Roscoe Property Management communities have no age, size, or breed restrictions, we only ask for pet interview. The Lila @ Oakgate is working on providing residents with a state-of-the-art dual dog washing station as well as a pet friendly park on-site. We're conveniently located just 3 miles from both the nearby USAA Headquarters and The South Texas Medical Center and centrally located near the University of Texas, San Antonio. The Lila @ Oakgate combines cozy Texas charm with modern convenience, while paying tribute to the history of San Antonio and its first female mayor, Lila Cockrell.