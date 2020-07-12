/
uptown loop
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
367 Apartments for rent in Uptown Loop, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
7 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8425 AHERN DR
8425 Ahern Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1089 sqft
Finding the right place to call home can feel like a chore but it doesn't have to be! Let us help you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, budget and location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
Results within 1 mile of Uptown Loop
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
7 Units Available
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
651 sqft
Rarely available 3 bd 2 ba - Now Leasing oversized 3 bd 2 bath. (RLNE4730173)
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1344 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11526 Raindrop Dr
11526 Raindrop Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1664 sqft
- WOW - this is a true Enchanted Forest gem. Situated on a dynamic lot with tons of mature trees this one story features gorgeous newly refinished hard wood floors in master and living room plus no carpet in entire house.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
703 Booth Drive
703 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1728 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
116 COTILLION DR
116 Cotillion Drive, Castle Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2838 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in the heart of Castle Hills Estates, situated by Lee HS.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Villas of Castle Hills
1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
729 sqft
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
126 Meadowood Ln
126 Meadowood Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Cute 3b 2b in a great area near North Star Mall. Home has granite countertops and tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. White pine hardwood floors throughout most areas. Nice size back yard with covered patio, mature trees surround home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 Enchanted Drive
106 Enchanted Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1273 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Harmony Hills - Harmony Hills-Excellent location. Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in - hard wood floors, lots of windows. Bedrooms are nice sizes with large closets. Large Yard. (RLNE5623614)
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
307 Fantasia St
307 Fantasia Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1325 sqft
A lovely 3BR 2BTH 1325 sqft home in the Harmony Hills subdivision. Be the first to call this house HOME! This floor plan features a spacious kitchen, a large family room, dining room and a screened in porch.
Results within 5 miles of Uptown Loop
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
6 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1409 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
