Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Brand New Townhome in Cool Urban Living location, walking distance to the very sought-after "The Pearl". Top of the line Unit ready for you TODAY! 2 Bedrooms plus a Study or second living area. 1st-floor guest bedroom w/full Bath. 2nd floor is Open area with Living, Island Kitchen, Dining and Full Bath. 3rd Floor has MasterBed and Study/Living Room. 2 Balconies off the 2nd floor and the Master Suite Plus 2 Car Garage. Just Perfect!