Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Move-In Ready Home. Tile flooring throughout the spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space and an Eat-In area with Double Oven. The Pantry/Laundry room is one of the largest.

Over-sized Master Bedroom with large Walk-In Closet. Carpet in all bedrooms. Full size garage. Located near Randolph AFB. Convenient to major highways. Located in Northhampton neighborhood in the Judson Independent School District.



