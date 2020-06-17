6326 Green Top Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Duplex for rent. on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. New fencing, Blinds, Paint &, Bathroom Fixtures. Close to Schools, Highways, Restaurants, Shopping &, Military Installations. Hurry this one will not stay empty long!! Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat-gas, Laundry hookups, Oven/range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets: App: havenrentals.managebuilding . com/Resident/public/rentals/27911