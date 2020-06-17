All apartments in San Antonio
6326 Green Top Dr

6326 Green Top Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6326 Green Top Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Duplex for rent. on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. New fencing, Blinds, Paint &, Bathroom Fixtures. Close to Schools, Highways, Restaurants, Shopping &, Military Installations. Hurry this one will not stay empty long!! Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat-gas, Laundry hookups, Oven/range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets: App: havenrentals.managebuilding . com/Resident/public/rentals/27911

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Green Top Dr have any available units?
6326 Green Top Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Green Top Dr have?
Some of 6326 Green Top Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Green Top Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Green Top Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Green Top Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Green Top Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6326 Green Top Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Green Top Dr does offer parking.
Does 6326 Green Top Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Green Top Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Green Top Dr have a pool?
No, 6326 Green Top Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Green Top Dr have accessible units?
No, 6326 Green Top Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Green Top Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 Green Top Dr has units with dishwashers.
