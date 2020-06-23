All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 430 Dunning Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
430 Dunning Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:53 PM

430 Dunning Avenue

430 Dunning · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

430 Dunning, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great updated property in the highland neighborhood close to highway and downtown on quite street.

Apply here today

https://rojosa.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Dunning Avenue have any available units?
430 Dunning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 430 Dunning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Dunning Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Dunning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio