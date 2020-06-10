Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar hot tub internet access

Enjoy convenient living at Castle Hills Townhomes, which is surrounded by countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options, as well as many schools in the North East Independent School District. Devour no-frills tacos at Ruthie’s Mexican Restaurant or check out Godai Sushi Bar for Japanese fare. Visit Lockhill Village Shopping Center for household necessities or shop upscale finds at North Star Mall. Catch live comedies and dramas at the Sheldon Vexler Theatre. Castle Hills Townhomes is also a short drive from the San Antonio International Airport and Downtown, which is home to many attractions and year-round events. Lead a life well-lived in our community!



Come home to an apartment you’ll love at Castle Hills Townhomes. Your new apartment home includes stainless steel appliances, security alarm connections, washer and dryer connections, large closets, and plank flooring. Stone fireplaces will keep you warm on cold nights, while ceiling fans will offer relief during hot, Texan summers. You’re also sure to love your private patio or balcony, which is perfect for unwinding after work or on the weekends. Meet up with friends at our sparkling pool, wow neighbors at our outdoor kitchen, and handle repairs with ease when you utilize our on-site maintenance team. Not to mention, Castle Hills Townhomes also boasts direct access parking garages, high-speed Internet access, pet-friendly accommodations, and short-term lease options. Enjoy these amenities and many more at our well-appointed community!