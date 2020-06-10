All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Castle Hills Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Castle Hills Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Castle Hills Townhomes

1947 Larkspur Dr · (210) 610-2131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1947 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX 78213
Castle Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-0401 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-1002 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1109 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Castle Hills Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy convenient living at Castle Hills Townhomes, which is surrounded by countless dining, shopping, and entertainment options, as well as many schools in the North East Independent School District. Devour no-frills tacos at Ruthie’s Mexican Restaurant or check out Godai Sushi Bar for Japanese fare. Visit Lockhill Village Shopping Center for household necessities or shop upscale finds at North Star Mall. Catch live comedies and dramas at the Sheldon Vexler Theatre. Castle Hills Townhomes is also a short drive from the San Antonio International Airport and Downtown, which is home to many attractions and year-round events. Lead a life well-lived in our community!

Come home to an apartment you’ll love at Castle Hills Townhomes. Your new apartment home includes stainless steel appliances, security alarm connections, washer and dryer connections, large closets, and plank flooring. Stone fireplaces will keep you warm on cold nights, while ceiling fans will offer relief during hot, Texan summers. You’re also sure to love your private patio or balcony, which is perfect for unwinding after work or on the weekends. Meet up with friends at our sparkling pool, wow neighbors at our outdoor kitchen, and handle repairs with ease when you utilize our on-site maintenance team. Not to mention, Castle Hills Townhomes also boasts direct access parking garages, high-speed Internet access, pet-friendly accommodations, and short-term lease options. Enjoy these amenities and many more at our well-appointed community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; Facilities fee - varies by unit type
Additional: Water, sewer, trash, hot water: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Castle Hills Townhomes have any available units?
Castle Hills Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Castle Hills Townhomes have?
Some of Castle Hills Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Castle Hills Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Castle Hills Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Castle Hills Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Castle Hills Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes offers parking.
Does Castle Hills Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Castle Hills Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes has a pool.
Does Castle Hills Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Castle Hills Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Castle Hills Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Castle Hills Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity