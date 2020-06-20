3226 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78223 Highland Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute 2/1 cottage in Highland Hills neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Built-ins located in master suite. A block away from elementary school. Convenient to McCreless Shopping Center and Brooks. See it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have any available units?
3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.