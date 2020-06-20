All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD

3226 E Southcross Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3226 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cute 2/1 cottage in Highland Hills neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Built-ins located in master suite. A block away from elementary school. Convenient to McCreless Shopping Center and Brooks. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have any available units?
3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD offers parking.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have a pool?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3226 E SOUTHCROSS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
