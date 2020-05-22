320 HARMON DR

Amenities

Stunning 2 BR/1 BA home located in historic Terrell Heights! Beautifully restored w/gorgeous plantation shutters allowing an abundance of natural light to illuminate the modern granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful wood flooring. Cutting edge technology such as a Nest learning thermostat & solar panels will save you money on utilities! Large utility room includes a washer/dryer & can double as a study/flex space. 2 Car Garage. Don't miss out- vintage home with modern appeal.