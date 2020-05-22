All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

320 HARMON DR

320 Harmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Harmon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2 BR/1 BA home located in historic Terrell Heights! Beautifully restored w/gorgeous plantation shutters allowing an abundance of natural light to illuminate the modern granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & beautiful wood flooring. Cutting edge technology such as a Nest learning thermostat & solar panels will save you money on utilities! Large utility room includes a washer/dryer & can double as a study/flex space. 2 Car Garage. Don't miss out- vintage home with modern appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 HARMON DR have any available units?
320 HARMON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 HARMON DR have?
Some of 320 HARMON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 HARMON DR currently offering any rent specials?
320 HARMON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 HARMON DR pet-friendly?
No, 320 HARMON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 320 HARMON DR offer parking?
Yes, 320 HARMON DR offers parking.
Does 320 HARMON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 HARMON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 HARMON DR have a pool?
No, 320 HARMON DR does not have a pool.
Does 320 HARMON DR have accessible units?
No, 320 HARMON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 320 HARMON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 HARMON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
