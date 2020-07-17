304 E MISTLETOE AVE

304 East Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212 Tobin Hill
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom vintage home in the historical district of Tobin Hill. All appliances included. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Near downtown, Pearl Brewey, Riverwalk, Ft. Sam and many local restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
