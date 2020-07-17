All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 304 E MISTLETOE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
304 E MISTLETOE AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

304 E MISTLETOE AVE

304 East Mistletoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

304 East Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom vintage home in the historical district of Tobin Hill. All appliances included. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Near downtown, Pearl Brewey, Riverwalk, Ft. Sam and many local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
304 E MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 304 E MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
304 E MISTLETOE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 E MISTLETOE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 E MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio