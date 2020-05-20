Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14230 Canary Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14230 Canary Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14230 Canary Ln
14230 Canary Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
14230 Canary Lane, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Paint looks great, refrigerator included. Backyard has a covered patio. Call now to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14230 Canary Ln have any available units?
14230 Canary Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14230 Canary Ln have?
Some of 14230 Canary Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14230 Canary Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14230 Canary Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 Canary Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14230 Canary Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14230 Canary Ln offer parking?
No, 14230 Canary Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14230 Canary Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14230 Canary Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 Canary Ln have a pool?
No, 14230 Canary Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14230 Canary Ln have accessible units?
No, 14230 Canary Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 Canary Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14230 Canary Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
