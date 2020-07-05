All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:24 PM

10539 Cougar Chase

10539 Cougar Chase · No Longer Available
Location

10539 Cougar Chase, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba5d55f074 ---- Move In Date 6/25/2019, Security Deposit $1975, Cleaning Deposit $300. Wonderful large open floor plan with three living areas. Cheerful island kitchen w/ smooth cooktop, walk-in pantry & lots of counter and cabinet space. Family room open to kitchen & access to covered patio. All bedrooms upstairs, huge master suite w/ room for sitting area, garden bath, separate shower & double vanity. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Two car garage attached, utility room inside. **NO CATS ALLOWED, DOGS UPON APPROVAL**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Loft Stove Study Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10539 Cougar Chase have any available units?
10539 Cougar Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10539 Cougar Chase have?
Some of 10539 Cougar Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10539 Cougar Chase currently offering any rent specials?
10539 Cougar Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10539 Cougar Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 10539 Cougar Chase is pet friendly.
Does 10539 Cougar Chase offer parking?
Yes, 10539 Cougar Chase offers parking.
Does 10539 Cougar Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10539 Cougar Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10539 Cougar Chase have a pool?
No, 10539 Cougar Chase does not have a pool.
Does 10539 Cougar Chase have accessible units?
No, 10539 Cougar Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 10539 Cougar Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 10539 Cougar Chase does not have units with dishwashers.

