18708 Redstone Circle

MOVE-IN-READY!! Great location in North Dallas just South of George Bush off Preston. This cozy home features an open concept kitchen and living area. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, gas cook top, built-in microwave, island, and an over-sized eating area. Split master bedroom, and recently remodeled master bath with over-sized shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Private backyard with small patio and plenty of shade. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Washer and dryer included as well. Great location , low maintenance , and designer finishes !!