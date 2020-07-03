All apartments in Dallas
18708 Redstone Circle
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:31 AM

18708 Redstone Circle

18708 Redstone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18708 Redstone Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN-READY!! Great location in North Dallas just South of George Bush off Preston. This cozy home features an open concept kitchen and living area. Kitchen features beautiful granite counters, gas cook top, built-in microwave, island, and an over-sized eating area. Split master bedroom, and recently remodeled master bath with over-sized shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Private backyard with small patio and plenty of shade. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. Washer and dryer included as well. Great location , low maintenance , and designer finishes !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18708 Redstone Circle have any available units?
18708 Redstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18708 Redstone Circle have?
Some of 18708 Redstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18708 Redstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18708 Redstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18708 Redstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18708 Redstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18708 Redstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18708 Redstone Circle offers parking.
Does 18708 Redstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18708 Redstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18708 Redstone Circle have a pool?
No, 18708 Redstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18708 Redstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 18708 Redstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18708 Redstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18708 Redstone Circle has units with dishwashers.

