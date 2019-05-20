7 Must-Try Restaurants in Dallas 2019

Pixabay

Planning a weekend trip to Dallas, TX or if you’re in Dallas already, don’t forget to check out the Dallas dining scene. The state of Texas is definitely known for its barbecue, but it also has plenty of other foodie gems to offer. Here are our top choices for restaurants you need to try in Dallas.

The French Room

Located inside the historic Hotel Adolphus, The French Room provides a one-of-a-kind dining experience. The restaurant offers a five-course tasting menu, as well as an à la carte one. The real treat though is the cheese and dessert carts, filled with sea salt caramels, marzipan, and bergamot marshmallows. If you’re looking for something to complement the exquisite flavors, don’t forget the tableside Sazerac, a variation of whiskey or cognac cocktail.

Lucia

This chef-owned Italian restaurant is located in Dallas’s other historical treasure, the Bishop Arts District. Try the house-cured meats and definitely order the pasta here. Make sure to frequently check back in as the menu is continuously refreshed.

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco was founded on the idea of fine dining being packed into the fun and funky taco size. Try their unique menu offerings, such as the Chicken & Waffle, Steak & Egg, or Bacon & Egg tacos. Accompany your delicious Mexican treat with the venue’s Kick-Ass Margarita and the good vibes Velvet Taco strives to offer.

Cattleack Barbecue

“Good” is an understatement when describing the brisket and ribs you can get here. Get your southern comfort fix with dishes such as the Hot Mess: a jumbo sea salt-crusted sweet potato with South Texas barbacoa, chipotle cream, cheese, and green onions. Order this delicious meal and you have yourself a feast for the ages.

Jimmy's Food Store

This East Dallas eatery opened its doors in 1966 and has been serving up fine Italian food ever since. Try the Italian Stallion, which includes capicola and prosciutto, among a variety of other Italian meats and cheeses.

HIDE

In 2018, Hide was voted the best bar in Dallas. Hide offers a fun and unusual collection of cocktails, sprinkled in with some of our favorite classics, such as an Old Fashioned and Tom Collins. Even then, they spice it up by serving it in a small glass bottle, making it okay “to drink from the bottle” at their establishment.

Emporium Pies

If you’re looking for dessert, Emporium Pies is the place to be. Try their Smooth Operator pie, the silky-sweet chocolate in a pretzel crust. The mixture of salty and sweet is definitely what makes this pie a popular choice in Dallas.

