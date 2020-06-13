Apartment List
/
TX
/
allen
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Allen, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
68 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Twin Creeks
10 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Twin Creeks
21 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
92 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Ridgeview Ranch
22 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1348 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,006
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1146 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Median Rent in Allen

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Allen is $1,256, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,561.
Studio
$1,054
1 Bed
$1,256
2 Beds
$1,561
3+ Beds
$2,116
City GuideAllen
"If a man's from Texas, he'll tell you. If he's not, why embarrass him by asking?" - John Gunther

Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city.

Pull Those Bootstraps Up with Ease

There is undeniably an independent attitude here, and everyone is encouraged to make his way the best he can. Fortunately, that's easy in Allen, where the cost of living is a real knee-slapper it falls just below the national average. That doesn't mean sacrificing essentials, though. Housing values are high for Texas but low for the nation.

Renters can also make the most of this situation. They aren't kidding when they say everything's bigger in Texas. It's as true of the steer as it is the square footage of housing. Your search for apartments in Allen will likely provide a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments that are expansive, furnished to the teeth and boasting included goodies, like a pool, fitness center and upgraded appliances.

Making the Move

Vacancy rates are fairly average, so folks worried about planning their apartment hunt months in advance can chill, if momentarily. What newcomers do need to concern themselves with is the weather. Texas is a desert, and that means hot, hot, HOT summers and chilly evenings. The Polar Vortex did manage to swing low enough to dust the town in flurries, but come August, those temps will soar into the triple digits. It's a dry heat, of course, but pack plenty of sunscreen!

Other only slightly winking suggestions include a pair of cowboy boots, an etched flask and maybe a horse. Well, maybe the horse would only be appropriate on a dude ranch. After all, Allen is pretty urban; it's got a population of over 80,000 people, so it should come as no surprise that cars are a better and much more reliable choice for transportation in Allen. Public transportation is available, but a bit on the limited side, hitting only the major hot spots like the public library, the hospital and a couple retail parks. While the city is committed to funding an expansion of services, chances are, you're going solo if you ride the bus.

Picking a Neighborhood

There aren't really distinctive, defined neighborhoods in Allen. There's kind of a west side and an east side, along with plenty of small communities, some gated and some not, that call themselves neighborhoods, but most folks agree Allen is Allen. For those hoping for a bit more guidance on where to find an apartment, here are some suggestions that should steer you straight.

The West Side: Unofficially designated as the section of Allen to the left of I-75, the west side has nice, well-built homes, smaller square footage and oodles of amenities, parks, restaurants, retail, you name it. It's true the houses are a bit smaller than the rest of Texas. Just remember, a smaller home in Texas is still a palace in some other places.

The East Side: Located (you guessed it) on the right side of I-75, East Allen is a little roomier, but you'll have to drive just over a whopping 10 minutes to hit your favorite big box store. Some residents grumble about the quality of the newly built homes, but more likely than not it's a bunch of hogwash. Rental apartments seem to have a tried and true reliability in this part of town, so that might be a good place to start while you learn more about the area.

Parker: Parts of this nearby city fall into the borders of Allen, so it's worth considering the house rentals. It's pretty (and we mean _really _pretty); the only drawback is that the cost of living is noticeably higher. Keep your pinky finger raised when you enjoy a beverage, though, and you'll fit in just fine.

Don't Mess with Texas

Outsiders view this classic motto as a macho threat, but in actuality, it's a sensible plea to keep the land clean. New arrivals to Allen will find streets bearing signs with this slogan because it's actually an anti-littering campaign, and it suits the feel of this green-friendly and environment-loving town. That doesn't mean they don't also love stereotypical western hobbies, like hunting, sweet tea drinking and rodeo, but it does mean newcomers must prepare to change their perception to encompass the array of qualities that make this area such a fun spot to live.

Allen's forward thinking doesn't end with eco-consciousness. They're also avid athletes, with a community-wide focus on health, fitness and recreation. The city boasts 50 miles of hiking and walking trails and over 800 acres of parkland, all available to residents and non-residents alike. While typical sports, like football, baseball and tennis, are grand, new recruits should definitely get into the country spirit and try two-stepping, cattle roping or bowling? The sky's the limit for sweat-inducing activities.

June 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Allen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Allen rents declined significantly over the past month

Allen rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Allen stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,561 for a two-bedroom. Allen's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Allen throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Allen

    Rent growth in Allen has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Allen is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Allen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,561 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Allen.
    • While rents in Allen remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Allen than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Allen is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Allen?
    In Allen, the median rent is $1,054 for a studio, $1,256 for a 1-bedroom, $1,561 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,116 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Allen, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Allen?
    Some of the colleges located in the Allen area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Allen?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Allen from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Similar Pages

    Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
    Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
    Allen Pet Friendly Places