111 Apartments for rent in Allen, TX

Picking a Neighborhood

There aren't really distinctive, defined neighborhoods in Allen. There's kind of a west side and an east side, along with plenty of small communities, some gated and some not, that call themselves neighborhoods, but most folks agree Allen is Allen. For those hoping for a bit more guidance on where to find an apartment, here are some suggestions that should steer you straight.

The West Side: Unofficially designated as the section of Allen to the left of I-75, the west side has nice, well-built homes, smaller square footage and oodles of amenities, parks, restaurants, retail, you name it. It's true the houses are a bit smaller than the rest of Texas. Just remember, a smaller home in Texas is still a palace in some other places.

The East Side: Located (you guessed it) on the right side of I-75, East Allen is a little roomier, but you'll have to drive just over a whopping 10 minutes to hit your favorite big box store. Some residents grumble about the quality of the newly built homes, but more likely than not it's a bunch of hogwash. Rental apartments seem to have a tried and true reliability in this part of town, so that might be a good place to start while you learn more about the area.

Parker: Parts of this nearby city fall into the borders of Allen, so it's worth considering the house rentals. It's pretty (and we mean _really _pretty); the only drawback is that the cost of living is noticeably higher. Keep your pinky finger raised when you enjoy a beverage, though, and you'll fit in just fine.