111 Apartments for rent in Allen, TX📍
Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city.
There is undeniably an independent attitude here, and everyone is encouraged to make his way the best he can. Fortunately, that's easy in Allen, where the cost of living is a real knee-slapper it falls just below the national average. That doesn't mean sacrificing essentials, though. Housing values are high for Texas but low for the nation.
Renters can also make the most of this situation. They aren't kidding when they say everything's bigger in Texas. It's as true of the steer as it is the square footage of housing. Your search for apartments in Allen will likely provide a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments that are expansive, furnished to the teeth and boasting included goodies, like a pool, fitness center and upgraded appliances.
Vacancy rates are fairly average, so folks worried about planning their apartment hunt months in advance can chill, if momentarily. What newcomers do need to concern themselves with is the weather. Texas is a desert, and that means hot, hot, HOT summers and chilly evenings. The Polar Vortex did manage to swing low enough to dust the town in flurries, but come August, those temps will soar into the triple digits. It's a dry heat, of course, but pack plenty of sunscreen!
Other only slightly winking suggestions include a pair of cowboy boots, an etched flask and maybe a horse. Well, maybe the horse would only be appropriate on a dude ranch. After all, Allen is pretty urban; it's got a population of over 80,000 people, so it should come as no surprise that cars are a better and much more reliable choice for transportation in Allen. Public transportation is available, but a bit on the limited side, hitting only the major hot spots like the public library, the hospital and a couple retail parks. While the city is committed to funding an expansion of services, chances are, you're going solo if you ride the bus.
There aren't really distinctive, defined neighborhoods in Allen. There's kind of a west side and an east side, along with plenty of small communities, some gated and some not, that call themselves neighborhoods, but most folks agree Allen is Allen. For those hoping for a bit more guidance on where to find an apartment, here are some suggestions that should steer you straight.
The West Side: Unofficially designated as the section of Allen to the left of I-75, the west side has nice, well-built homes, smaller square footage and oodles of amenities, parks, restaurants, retail, you name it. It's true the houses are a bit smaller than the rest of Texas. Just remember, a smaller home in Texas is still a palace in some other places.
The East Side: Located (you guessed it) on the right side of I-75, East Allen is a little roomier, but you'll have to drive just over a whopping 10 minutes to hit your favorite big box store. Some residents grumble about the quality of the newly built homes, but more likely than not it's a bunch of hogwash. Rental apartments seem to have a tried and true reliability in this part of town, so that might be a good place to start while you learn more about the area.
Parker: Parts of this nearby city fall into the borders of Allen, so it's worth considering the house rentals. It's pretty (and we mean _really _pretty); the only drawback is that the cost of living is noticeably higher. Keep your pinky finger raised when you enjoy a beverage, though, and you'll fit in just fine.
Outsiders view this classic motto as a macho threat, but in actuality, it's a sensible plea to keep the land clean. New arrivals to Allen will find streets bearing signs with this slogan because it's actually an anti-littering campaign, and it suits the feel of this green-friendly and environment-loving town. That doesn't mean they don't also love stereotypical western hobbies, like hunting, sweet tea drinking and rodeo, but it does mean newcomers must prepare to change their perception to encompass the array of qualities that make this area such a fun spot to live.
Allen's forward thinking doesn't end with eco-consciousness. They're also avid athletes, with a community-wide focus on health, fitness and recreation. The city boasts 50 miles of hiking and walking trails and over 800 acres of parkland, all available to residents and non-residents alike. While typical sports, like football, baseball and tennis, are grand, new recruits should definitely get into the country spirit and try two-stepping, cattle roping or bowling? The sky's the limit for sweat-inducing activities.
June 2020 Allen Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Allen Rent Report. Allen rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Allen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Allen rents declined significantly over the past month
Allen rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Allen stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,561 for a two-bedroom. Allen's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Allen throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Allen
Rent growth in Allen has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Allen is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Allen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,561 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Allen.
- While rents in Allen remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Allen than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Allen is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.