235 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX📍
Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.
Before you even begin looking for an apartment, save yourself the headache of wasted time by gathering some necessary paperwork, and making sure your budget is in order. You will need first and last month's rent as well as pet, water and electricity deposits, unless you find a townhome or apartment that includes all bills paid in the base rent. Gather your checkbook, personal references, identification and job references to take with you to look for apartments. Budget for your future rent: most places like for your income to be at least 4 times the cost of your rent. Expect your search to take about four to six weeks. The more prepared you are before, the more likely you're going to get your dream pad.
You can reduce your search time by choosing carefully when you begin your apartment hunt. The ideal time to plan your move is at the beginning of summer or towards the end of fall. So, this is your best chance of finding good prices without as much competition. Note, test tip number one! You will save money and headaches if you wait for the slower months for uprooting and moving. Most importantly, you will have a much better experience trying to find the perfect place in Farmers Branch if you contact an agent or broker that can help you navigate the area and find some great deals and steals.
Inwood Rd & Alpha Rd: Nestled between Brookhaven Country Club and White Rock Creek Park, this neighborhood has the feeling of living in the country, surrounded by gorgeous woodlands, although you are only a short 20 minute commute/drive/train/bus ride into Dallas. Shopping, museums and top-notch music all await if you feel up to it, and if not, you can relax in this suburban, hip, trendy little park-city.
Marsh Ln & Tanglewood Dr: Filled with historical homes that are moderately priced for national averages. One thing to mention for this neighborhood is the restaurants! It's a foodies paradise with many cuisines to choose from. Tuck that napkin in your shirt collar and get ready to enjoy.
City Center: The City Center is filled with single family homes, apartments, row houses and some high rise condos. This neighborhood is both affordable and community oriented. There are many events that are hosted on a monthly basis aimed at bringing people together and improving the neighborhood. If you are fond of older homes that need some tender loving care and are chock full of character, this is a neighborhood built for you!
If you are thinking of moving to Farmers Branch, TX, it gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter, and occasionally you have to duck, dodge and dive into a shelter during the twister season. Every place comes with benefits and drawbacks... but rest assured, in Farmers Branch, you will be welcomed with open, friendly arms and will likely be invited to a Texas BBQ within your first month here. Just smile and go with it. Texans have a friendly way of life and love to welcome newcomers into the fold!