235 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
24 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
50 Units Available
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
44 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
57 Units Available
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
$
311 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
118 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
5 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,296
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
37 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
256 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,223
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
12 Units Available
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
198 Units Available
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
273 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,227
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
63 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1463 sqft
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Farmer's Branch and close to 635 and the Tollway. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, granite countertops, European sinks and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
178 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,030
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
70 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
45 Units Available
Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1450 sqft
Great for commuters, just minutes from downtown Dallas. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, private garages and biking trails. Units include amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and California closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
16 Units Available
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
The Brownstones Apartments in Dallas, TX offer modern loft-style living with spacious floor plans and updated interiors. A gorgeous resort-style pool is on the grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
887 sqft
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
City Guide: Farmers Branch
"I am from Texas, and one of the reasons I like Texas is because there is no one in control." (-Willie Nelson)

Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.

Having trouble with Craigslist Farmers Branch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding An Apartment In The Park City

Before you even begin looking for an apartment, save yourself the headache of wasted time by gathering some necessary paperwork, and making sure your budget is in order. You will need first and last month's rent as well as pet, water and electricity deposits, unless you find a townhome or apartment that includes all bills paid in the base rent. Gather your checkbook, personal references, identification and job references to take with you to look for apartments. Budget for your future rent: most places like for your income to be at least 4 times the cost of your rent. Expect your search to take about four to six weeks. The more prepared you are before, the more likely you're going to get your dream pad.

You can reduce your search time by choosing carefully when you begin your apartment hunt. The ideal time to plan your move is at the beginning of summer or towards the end of fall. So, this is your best chance of finding good prices without as much competition. Note, test tip number one! You will save money and headaches if you wait for the slower months for uprooting and moving. Most importantly, you will have a much better experience trying to find the perfect place in Farmers Branch if you contact an agent or broker that can help you navigate the area and find some great deals and steals.

Farmer's Branch Neighborhoods

Inwood Rd & Alpha Rd: Nestled between Brookhaven Country Club and White Rock Creek Park, this neighborhood has the feeling of living in the country, surrounded by gorgeous woodlands, although you are only a short 20 minute commute/drive/train/bus ride into Dallas. Shopping, museums and top-notch music all await if you feel up to it, and if not, you can relax in this suburban, hip, trendy little park-city.

Marsh Ln & Tanglewood Dr: Filled with historical homes that are moderately priced for national averages. One thing to mention for this neighborhood is the restaurants! It's a foodies paradise with many cuisines to choose from. Tuck that napkin in your shirt collar and get ready to enjoy.

City Center: The City Center is filled with single family homes, apartments, row houses and some high rise condos. This neighborhood is both affordable and community oriented. There are many events that are hosted on a monthly basis aimed at bringing people together and improving the neighborhood. If you are fond of older homes that need some tender loving care and are chock full of character, this is a neighborhood built for you!

Summing It Up

If you are thinking of moving to Farmers Branch, TX, it gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter, and occasionally you have to duck, dodge and dive into a shelter during the twister season. Every place comes with benefits and drawbacks... but rest assured, in Farmers Branch, you will be welcomed with open, friendly arms and will likely be invited to a Texas BBQ within your first month here. Just smile and go with it. Texans have a friendly way of life and love to welcome newcomers into the fold!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Farmers Branch?
The average rent price for Farmers Branch rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Farmers Branch?
Some of the colleges located in the Farmers Branch area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Farmers Branch?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmers Branch from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

