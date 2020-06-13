158 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX📍
Yee haw! So you’ve set your compass to the Lone Star and you’re heading to Texas. Even better, you’re moving to Fort Worth. In this city of cowboys and culture, you’ve chosen a good place to unsaddle your horse.
Fort Worth is Dallas’ plucky lil' sister. She’s half the size and double the fun and is the true home of the Wild West spirit. Saunter between Fort Worth’s skyscrapers, or slip from one world-class museum to another, and you can still hear the ghosts of the cowboys and buffalo hunters who started this cow town back in 1849.
Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Airlift Wing at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth
Fort Worth steakhouse
Water Gardens at Fort Worth
Before you can start having a hog-killin’ good time though, you need a place you can call home. But where to start? In Fort Worth, you can find everything from gleaming condos to lovingly restored old homes. You can choose to live in buzzing downtown or to kick back in the leafy suburbs.
Luckily, Fort Worth is not New York so finding a place to live won’t be difficult. The rental market is flexible enough to have you viewing on Monday and moving in on Friday. When it comes to finding new digs, it’s never a bad idea to use a property locator to do the searching for you. Many of them will offer a rebate on their locator fee too, a figure that ranges from roughly $25-50. Don’t be afraid to ask.
Here’s a rough breakdown of the neighborhoods you might be looking at. We start with the most coveted neighborhoods (read: expensive) and gradually ease down to places that might be kinder to your pocketbook:
Sundance Square/Downtown - the beating heart of Fort Worth where theaters, galleries, clubs and coffee shops jostle against the 2,000+ rental apartments on offer.
Stockyards National Historic District - savor the Old West realism of saloons, rodeos, steakhouses and honky tonks. Twice a day, cowhands drive longhorn steer down Exchange Avenue. What better accompaniment to your morning cereal than the clip clop of cattle passing by?
Cultural District - this elite rental market boasts five world-class museums and is setting the trend when it comes to cool urban living. Camp Bowie - the 30 blocks of dining, shopping and galleries within this area offer a prestigious address for the urbane sophisticate.
West Fort Worth - the neighborhoods of Arlington Heights, Rivercrest and Westover Hills promise large, historic homes on leafy avenues. This is the favored address for families, young professionals and retirees.
Near Southside - also known as the medical or hospital district, this is considered one of the most promising neighborhoods in Fort Worth. It packs historic buildings where the cattle barons once lived, with urban lofts, town homes and rehabilitated single family homes. Add in plenty of cosmopolitan dining options and all y’all have a popular place to live.
Alliance Texas - this is a planned business and mixed-use community and is home to NASCAR and IndyCar events. A good place to live if you are interested in newer builds.
North Fort Worth - this region, and Fossil Creek in particular, is the fastest growing area of the city. Here you will find new neighborhoods with single family homes and apartment units.
Hulen/South and East - both middle-income areas with older homes and less expensive rentals.
Unless you are moving downtown, don’t throw away your car keys just yet. Fort Worth does have a bus and commuter light rail - known as the T - but they don’t serve the entire city. This means that most people drive to where they’re going which means that snarled-up traffic is a daily bind for downtown commuters.
No one comes to Texas without thinking about the weather. The winters are mild (especially if you are moving here from the frozen north) but, during the summer, be prepared for a humidity that makes even the most expensive ‘do puff out. The summers are hot and long and did we mention hot? By July the daily average is 97’F and a few days at 113’F have not been unknown. Rain, when it comes, often comes dramatically and this part of the world is no stranger to large, damaging hail.
Speaking of dramatic, did you know that Dallas-Fort Worth is on the southernmost tip of Tornado Alley? The faint-hearted might jump on their horse and skip town at the thought of this, but the locals say it keeps things interesting.
Oh, and Forth Worth is also in an earthquake zone. Just something to remember when scoping out a place to lay your chuck and wagon roll.
So let’s wrap up. Fort Worth ranks among the top ten of America’s Most Livable Communities which means that it is a good place to live, work, visit, retire, go to university, raise a family, build a business or promote diversity. Hmmn, just about everything really.
Fort Worth’s 2011 cost of living index is 94.4 compared to a US average of 100. This doesn’t make it dramatically less expensive than say Snotsburg, Pennsylvania, but what can you expect from a frontier town turned rich by the large reserves of natural gas they found beneath their streets? This mineral wealth and the city’s proximity to Dallas, coupled with the different folk attracted by the universities, the tech and the service industries means that Fort Worth is a booming, diverse place to live.
This real Texas cow town also has more than a few things to keep you entertained. From opera to hoedowns, from world-class galleries to the world’s largest honky tonk, you need never be bored when you get here. Whether it’s Rothko or rodeos, this city has it all.
So saddle up, partner, and get moving to Fort Worth.
June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Fort Worth rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Fort Worth rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Fort Worth stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Fort Worth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Fort Worth throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Fort Worth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Fort Worth has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fort Worth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Fort Worth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fort Worth.
- While rents in Fort Worth remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Worth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Worth.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Fort Worth’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Fort Worth renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...
Here’s how Fort Worth ranks on:
Apartment List has released Fort Worth’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Fort Worth renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."
Key Findings in Fort Worth include the following:
- Fort Worth renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Fort Worth were commute time and state and local taxes, which both received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Fort Worth renters are public transit (C+) and quality of local schools (B-).
- Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a B-.
- Fort Worth earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Dallas (B), Arlington (B+) and Irving (B), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
- Fort Worth did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Oklahoma City (C+), Tucson (D) and Memphis (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Fort Worth has big-city size with a small-town feel." -Sarah A.
- "I love the downtown area; there’s not much traffic and the commutes are easy." -Jasmine L.
- "I love the people and the unique things to do here. Fort Worth has a more intimate vibe than other nearby cities." -Alisha H.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.