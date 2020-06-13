158 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX

Choosing your corral

Before you can start having a hog-killin’ good time though, you need a place you can call home. But where to start? In Fort Worth, you can find everything from gleaming condos to lovingly restored old homes. You can choose to live in buzzing downtown or to kick back in the leafy suburbs.

Luckily, Fort Worth is not New York so finding a place to live won’t be difficult. The rental market is flexible enough to have you viewing on Monday and moving in on Friday. When it comes to finding new digs, it’s never a bad idea to use a property locator to do the searching for you. Many of them will offer a rebate on their locator fee too, a figure that ranges from roughly $25-50. Don’t be afraid to ask.

Here’s a rough breakdown of the neighborhoods you might be looking at. We start with the most coveted neighborhoods (read: expensive) and gradually ease down to places that might be kinder to your pocketbook:

Sundance Square/Downtown - the beating heart of Fort Worth where theaters, galleries, clubs and coffee shops jostle against the 2,000+ rental apartments on offer.

Stockyards National Historic District - savor the Old West realism of saloons, rodeos, steakhouses and honky tonks. Twice a day, cowhands drive longhorn steer down Exchange Avenue. What better accompaniment to your morning cereal than the clip clop of cattle passing by?

Cultural District - this elite rental market boasts five world-class museums and is setting the trend when it comes to cool urban living. Camp Bowie - the 30 blocks of dining, shopping and galleries within this area offer a prestigious address for the urbane sophisticate.

West Fort Worth - the neighborhoods of Arlington Heights, Rivercrest and Westover Hills promise large, historic homes on leafy avenues. This is the favored address for families, young professionals and retirees.

Near Southside - also known as the medical or hospital district, this is considered one of the most promising neighborhoods in Fort Worth. It packs historic buildings where the cattle barons once lived, with urban lofts, town homes and rehabilitated single family homes. Add in plenty of cosmopolitan dining options and all y’all have a popular place to live.

Alliance Texas - this is a planned business and mixed-use community and is home to NASCAR and IndyCar events. A good place to live if you are interested in newer builds.

North Fort Worth - this region, and Fossil Creek in particular, is the fastest growing area of the city. Here you will find new neighborhoods with single family homes and apartment units.

Hulen/South and East - both middle-income areas with older homes and less expensive rentals.