Apartment List
/
TX
/
fort worth
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Fort Worth, TX

📍
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
87 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
CentrePort Business Park
47 Units Available
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
10 Units Available
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,120
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
CentrePort Business Park
34 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
41 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Fairway Bend
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
Downtown Fort Worth
19 Units Available
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Northbrook
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
$
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Fairway Bend
48 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
CentrePort Business Park
20 Units Available
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Fairway Bend
37 Units Available
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Shady Oaks Manor
4 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1454 sqft
Luxury apartment community with wide open floor plans, wood flooring and granite counters. Community has a wine tasting room, pool and bark park. Located close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Fort Worth
28 Units Available
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1080 sqft
Check out The Henderson's resort-inspired amenities, unique social spaces and stylish touches. Situated near West 7th Street and Sundance Square, access to restaurants and malls has never been so easy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
John T. White
17 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1024 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:32am
$
Harmony Hills
16 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$715
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$881
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Paschal
152 Units Available
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.

Median Rent in Fort Worth

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Worth is $929, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,154.
Studio
$779
1 Bed
$929
2 Beds
$1,154
3+ Beds
$1,565
City GuideFort Worth
Fort Worth, Texas is ridin’ broncs, warm hearts, cold beer and honky tonks. It’s cowboy tales, the Chisholm Trail and memories, Bob Wills Music and Bill Mack Symphonies. Let me tell ya! Fort Worth, Texas is Bar-B-Que, Amon Carter and T.C.U. It’s great and let me state, there ain’t no other place around like Fort Worth, Texas, That’s my Town." (Ray Price - "Fort Worth, Texas").

Yee haw! So you’ve set your compass to the Lone Star and you’re heading to Texas. Even better, you’re moving to Fort Worth. In this city of cowboys and culture, you’ve chosen a good place to unsaddle your horse.
Fort Worth is Dallas’ plucky lil' sister. She’s half the size and double the fun and is the true home of the Wild West spirit. Saunter between Fort Worth’s skyscrapers, or slip from one world-class museum to another, and you can still hear the ghosts of the cowboys and buffalo hunters who started this cow town back in 1849.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fort Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Airlift Wing at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

Fort Worth steakhouse

Water Gardens at Fort Worth

Choosing your corral

Before you can start having a hog-killin’ good time though, you need a place you can call home. But where to start? In Fort Worth, you can find everything from gleaming condos to lovingly restored old homes. You can choose to live in buzzing downtown or to kick back in the leafy suburbs.

Luckily, Fort Worth is not New York so finding a place to live won’t be difficult. The rental market is flexible enough to have you viewing on Monday and moving in on Friday. When it comes to finding new digs, it’s never a bad idea to use a property locator to do the searching for you. Many of them will offer a rebate on their locator fee too, a figure that ranges from roughly $25-50. Don’t be afraid to ask.

Here’s a rough breakdown of the neighborhoods you might be looking at. We start with the most coveted neighborhoods (read: expensive) and gradually ease down to places that might be kinder to your pocketbook:

Sundance Square/Downtown - the beating heart of Fort Worth where theaters, galleries, clubs and coffee shops jostle against the 2,000+ rental apartments on offer.

Stockyards National Historic District - savor the Old West realism of saloons, rodeos, steakhouses and honky tonks. Twice a day, cowhands drive longhorn steer down Exchange Avenue. What better accompaniment to your morning cereal than the clip clop of cattle passing by?

Cultural District - this elite rental market boasts five world-class museums and is setting the trend when it comes to cool urban living. Camp Bowie - the 30 blocks of dining, shopping and galleries within this area offer a prestigious address for the urbane sophisticate.

West Fort Worth - the neighborhoods of Arlington Heights, Rivercrest and Westover Hills promise large, historic homes on leafy avenues. This is the favored address for families, young professionals and retirees.

Near Southside - also known as the medical or hospital district, this is considered one of the most promising neighborhoods in Fort Worth. It packs historic buildings where the cattle barons once lived, with urban lofts, town homes and rehabilitated single family homes. Add in plenty of cosmopolitan dining options and all y’all have a popular place to live.

Alliance Texas - this is a planned business and mixed-use community and is home to NASCAR and IndyCar events. A good place to live if you are interested in newer builds.

North Fort Worth - this region, and Fossil Creek in particular, is the fastest growing area of the city. Here you will find new neighborhoods with single family homes and apartment units.

Hulen/South and East - both middle-income areas with older homes and less expensive rentals.

Transport

Unless you are moving downtown, don’t throw away your car keys just yet. Fort Worth does have a bus and commuter light rail - known as the T - but they don’t serve the entire city. This means that most people drive to where they’re going which means that snarled-up traffic is a daily bind for downtown commuters.

Summertime and the living is queasy

No one comes to Texas without thinking about the weather. The winters are mild (especially if you are moving here from the frozen north) but, during the summer, be prepared for a humidity that makes even the most expensive ‘do puff out. The summers are hot and long and did we mention hot? By July the daily average is 97’F and a few days at 113’F have not been unknown. Rain, when it comes, often comes dramatically and this part of the world is no stranger to large, damaging hail.

Speaking of dramatic, did you know that Dallas-Fort Worth is on the southernmost tip of Tornado Alley? The faint-hearted might jump on their horse and skip town at the thought of this, but the locals say it keeps things interesting.

Oh, and Forth Worth is also in an earthquake zone. Just something to remember when scoping out a place to lay your chuck and wagon roll.

Seeing the worth in Fort Worth

So let’s wrap up. Fort Worth ranks among the top ten of America’s Most Livable Communities which means that it is a good place to live, work, visit, retire, go to university, raise a family, build a business or promote diversity. Hmmn, just about everything really.

Fort Worth’s 2011 cost of living index is 94.4 compared to a US average of 100. This doesn’t make it dramatically less expensive than say Snotsburg, Pennsylvania, but what can you expect from a frontier town turned rich by the large reserves of natural gas they found beneath their streets? This mineral wealth and the city’s proximity to Dallas, coupled with the different folk attracted by the universities, the tech and the service industries means that Fort Worth is a booming, diverse place to live.

This real Texas cow town also has more than a few things to keep you entertained. From opera to hoedowns, from world-class galleries to the world’s largest honky tonk, you need never be bored when you get here. Whether it’s Rothko or rodeos, this city has it all.

So saddle up, partner, and get moving to Fort Worth.

June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Worth Rent Report. Fort Worth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Worth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fort Worth rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Fort Worth rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Fort Worth stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. Fort Worth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Fort Worth throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Fort Worth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fort Worth has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fort Worth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Fort Worth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fort Worth.
    • While rents in Fort Worth remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,166, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Worth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Worth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Fort Worth’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Fort Worth renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Fort Worth Renter Survey

    Here’s how Fort Worth ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Fort Worth’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Fort Worth renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."

    Key Findings in Fort Worth include the following:

    • Fort Worth renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Fort Worth were commute time and state and local taxes, which both received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to Fort Worth renters are public transit (C+) and quality of local schools (B-).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a B-.
    • Fort Worth earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Dallas (B), Arlington (B+) and Irving (B), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
    • Fort Worth did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Oklahoma City (C+), Tucson (D) and Memphis (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Fort Worth has big-city size with a small-town feel." -Sarah A.
    • "I love the downtown area; there’s not much traffic and the commutes are easy." -Jasmine L.
    • "I love the people and the unique things to do here. Fort Worth has a more intimate vibe than other nearby cities." -Alisha H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fort Worth?
    In Fort Worth, the median rent is $779 for a studio, $929 for a 1-bedroom, $1,154 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,565 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Worth, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Worth?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Worth include Downtown Fort Worth, City View, Centre Port Business Park, Fairway Bend, and Harmony Hills.
    How pet-friendly is Fort Worth?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fort Worth received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Fort Worth?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fort Worth received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Fort Worth?
    Fort Worth renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Fort Worth did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Fort Worth?
    Fort Worth renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Fort Worth did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Worth?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fort Worth area include Tarrant County College District, Texas Christian University, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas Wesleyan University, and Amberton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Worth?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Worth from include Dallas, Arlington, Plano, Irving, and Garland.

    Similar Pages

    Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
    Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
    Fort Worth Studio Apartments