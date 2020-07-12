/
/
/
coronado hills gastonwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
247 Apartments for rent in Coronado Hills - Gastonwood, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
24 Units Available
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
827 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
26 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
900 sqft
The Verandah Bungalos Live here if: you consider your dog a member of your family The Verandah Bungalos have gone to the dogs...
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1140 sqft
Units feature built-in wireless Sonos speaker systems, Kohler Bluetooth shower head speakers and stainless steel appliances. Community has plunge pool, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Close to I-30 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1197 sqft
Nestled in the quiet residential area of Lakewood, San Mateo Forest is White Rock's best-kept secret. Our community is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Grande Villas Apartments in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Following suit with its name, Chateau on Victor is a lavish, adorable community in the heart of Lakewood.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
The East Dallas Edition
5207 Columbia Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Columbia Avenue in Old East Dallas, this classic apartment community offers comfortable one and two bedroom spaces. With open floor plans, full appliance packages, and central HVAC, all the apartment necessities are easily met.
Results within 5 miles of Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
57 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1658 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXDeSoto, TXSachse, TX