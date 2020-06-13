Apartment List
/
TX
/
mckinney
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

151 Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX

📍
Stonebridge Ranch
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
266 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
25 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
59 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
39 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Stonebridge Ranch
10 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,006
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1146 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Stonebridge Ranch
16 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Stonebridge Ranch
44 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.

Median Rent in McKinney

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in McKinney is $1,169, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,453.
Studio
$981
1 Bed
$1,169
2 Beds
$1,453
3+ Beds
$1,970
City GuideMcKinney
Having trouble with Craigslist McKinney? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
McKinney, Texas

Collin McKinney was a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, and a wildly interesting character in a wild period of Texas history. Today, his name is carried on by the city of McKinney, one of Dallas' tidiest suburban locations.

Things to Know About McKinney

Nearby Lakes. In the heat of these Texas summers, our saving grace is found in the cool waters of nearby lakes. Just outside the city limits, you can go boating on Lake Dallas, or find a nice picnic area along the shores. However, a 45-minute drive north on 121 will take you to Lake Tacoma, which has much less traffic and great fishing. Lavon Lake is located along the southeastern border of McKinney, however boating and swimming here are not recommended... mainly just good for a nice view during a fall/spring picnic.

Belt of Green. A massive greenbelt traverses the city from Tucker Hill Dog Park in the northwestern corner, down to the most southeastern point within in the city limits, and then continues on all the way down to Lavon Lake. So, those of you in need of a home near nature, hiking, and beautiful woodsy views with running creeks and wildlife, just draw a line from the northwest to the southeast to begin your search for an apartment on the greenbelt.

The Near Future. The future of McKinney certainly looks promising. Plans are in the works for existing railways to be used for the DART (Dallas Area Transit) light rail, which will be a huge relief from the traffic on Highway 75.

Cityscape

McKinney is divided down the middle by Highway 75. The Eastside of this highway is older, more affordable.The Westside of the highway is much newer.

Eastside

The eastside of Highway 75 is reminiscent of old Texas. These neighborhoods have been allowed to age gracefully under untamed tree growth and charming farm-land character. The rolling terrain goes from tree-lined urban and residential areas, to thick woods and creeks, and then wide open prairie land. A large portion of the eastside greenbelt is run by the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can hike six different nature trails, as well as enjoy snake feedings, art exhibits, a ropes course, the Butterfly House and Garden, Halloween night hikes, and the Holiday Trail of Lights. And, barbecue snobs can get their fix at Hutchins BBQ, where you can carefully watch and make sure that the man with the knife is cutting only the most tender, fatty brisket for your refined mesquite-smoked taste. Historical downtown is also located on the east side. This area has blossomed into its own cultural shopping/dining/entertainment Mecca. Stores and boutiques of the quaint and quirky kind are everywhere. It's not unlikely to go shopping for a t-shirt and come home with a car full of high-octane heels, decorative tin birds, organic flax curtains, jars of glass glitter, chocolate-covered gummy bears, and some leftover lamb lollipop chops. You can dine on eats from around the world, as well as chow down on some of the fanciest barbecue in Texas. And, to top it off, most of these restaurants feature live music and are walking distance to nearby pubs.

Westside

If you prefer a newly painted and polished kind of suburb, then you may want to look west of Highway 75. This enclave is full of apartments, golf course views, windy, shaded roads, and tons of parks and shopping centers for your evening stroll. It's pedestrian-friendly with narrow streets and wide walkways. The northern portion of the west side is home to Stonebridge. Look to the southern portion of the west side for the master planned community of Craig Ranch. This area was created with the vision of "urban walkability" in mind. An expansive hiking trail system connects all residential areas to parks, retail, and the bustling Town Center. The community also operates its own public trolley. It's a throwback to the good old days, when communities came together in public squares and enjoyed walking or catching the trolley to local hoe downs. Of course, these days you can replace hoe down with shopping, sushi, or a round of golf. Either way, it sure does beat guzzling gas and sitting in traffic.

Welcome to McKinney!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 McKinney Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 McKinney Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

McKinney rents increased slightly over the past month

McKinney rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in McKinney stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,453 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. McKinney's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McKinney, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to McKinney

    As rents have increased slightly in McKinney, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, McKinney is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • McKinney's median two-bedroom rent of $1,453 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in McKinney.
    • While McKinney's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in McKinney than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where McKinney is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in McKinney?
    In McKinney, the median rent is $981 for a studio, $1,169 for a 1-bedroom, $1,453 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in McKinney, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in McKinney?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in McKinney include Stonebridge Ranch.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around McKinney?
    Some of the colleges located in the McKinney area include Collin County Community College District, Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to McKinney?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McKinney from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

    Similar Pages

    McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
    McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
    McKinney Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonebridge Ranch