151 Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX📍
1 of 31
1 of 35
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 51
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 4
1 of 34
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 39
Collin McKinney was a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, and a wildly interesting character in a wild period of Texas history. Today, his name is carried on by the city of McKinney, one of Dallas' tidiest suburban locations.
Nearby Lakes. In the heat of these Texas summers, our saving grace is found in the cool waters of nearby lakes. Just outside the city limits, you can go boating on Lake Dallas, or find a nice picnic area along the shores. However, a 45-minute drive north on 121 will take you to Lake Tacoma, which has much less traffic and great fishing. Lavon Lake is located along the southeastern border of McKinney, however boating and swimming here are not recommended... mainly just good for a nice view during a fall/spring picnic.
Belt of Green. A massive greenbelt traverses the city from Tucker Hill Dog Park in the northwestern corner, down to the most southeastern point within in the city limits, and then continues on all the way down to Lavon Lake. So, those of you in need of a home near nature, hiking, and beautiful woodsy views with running creeks and wildlife, just draw a line from the northwest to the southeast to begin your search for an apartment on the greenbelt.
The Near Future. The future of McKinney certainly looks promising. Plans are in the works for existing railways to be used for the DART (Dallas Area Transit) light rail, which will be a huge relief from the traffic on Highway 75.
McKinney is divided down the middle by Highway 75. The Eastside of this highway is older, more affordable.The Westside of the highway is much newer.
Eastside
The eastside of Highway 75 is reminiscent of old Texas. These neighborhoods have been allowed to age gracefully under untamed tree growth and charming farm-land character. The rolling terrain goes from tree-lined urban and residential areas, to thick woods and creeks, and then wide open prairie land. A large portion of the eastside greenbelt is run by the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, where you can hike six different nature trails, as well as enjoy snake feedings, art exhibits, a ropes course, the Butterfly House and Garden, Halloween night hikes, and the Holiday Trail of Lights. And, barbecue snobs can get their fix at Hutchins BBQ, where you can carefully watch and make sure that the man with the knife is cutting only the most tender, fatty brisket for your refined mesquite-smoked taste. Historical downtown is also located on the east side. This area has blossomed into its own cultural shopping/dining/entertainment Mecca. Stores and boutiques of the quaint and quirky kind are everywhere. It's not unlikely to go shopping for a t-shirt and come home with a car full of high-octane heels, decorative tin birds, organic flax curtains, jars of glass glitter, chocolate-covered gummy bears, and some leftover lamb lollipop chops. You can dine on eats from around the world, as well as chow down on some of the fanciest barbecue in Texas. And, to top it off, most of these restaurants feature live music and are walking distance to nearby pubs.
Westside
If you prefer a newly painted and polished kind of suburb, then you may want to look west of Highway 75. This enclave is full of apartments, golf course views, windy, shaded roads, and tons of parks and shopping centers for your evening stroll. It's pedestrian-friendly with narrow streets and wide walkways. The northern portion of the west side is home to Stonebridge. Look to the southern portion of the west side for the master planned community of Craig Ranch. This area was created with the vision of "urban walkability" in mind. An expansive hiking trail system connects all residential areas to parks, retail, and the bustling Town Center. The community also operates its own public trolley. It's a throwback to the good old days, when communities came together in public squares and enjoyed walking or catching the trolley to local hoe downs. Of course, these days you can replace hoe down with shopping, sushi, or a round of golf. Either way, it sure does beat guzzling gas and sitting in traffic.
Welcome to McKinney!
June 2020 McKinney Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 McKinney Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
McKinney rents increased slightly over the past month
McKinney rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in McKinney stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,453 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. McKinney's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McKinney, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to McKinney
As rents have increased slightly in McKinney, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, McKinney is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- McKinney's median two-bedroom rent of $1,453 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in McKinney.
- While McKinney's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in McKinney than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where McKinney is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.