terrell
Last updated June 13 2020
29 Apartments for rent in Terrell, TX📍
115 Brooks Street
115 Brooks St, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 Brooks Street in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
1716 Eastgate Drive
1716 Eastgate Dr, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Eastgate Drive in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!
118 Hamilton Drive
118 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1496 sqft
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath home. The house features open floor plan with granite countertop. built-in Microwave and much more! Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
245 Willow Creek Lane
245 Willow Creek Ln, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1693 sqft
The property will be available on September 1, 2019
Results within 5 miles of Terrell
Windmill Farms
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,
5005 Creekdale Court
5005 Creekdale Ct, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2241 sqft
Pretty open kitchen 4.3.2 HH contemporary 2241 sqft home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community.
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2056 sqft
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community.
2133 Cedar Park Drive
2133 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1616 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney! The house has great features for anyone to enjoy. This one is a steal! Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The house offers a nice size Master bedroom and master bathroom suite.
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.
4475 Elderberry Street
4475 Elderberry Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1860 sqft
Open kitchen HH contemporary 3.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people.
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2945 sqft
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
1036 E Oaklawn Drive
1036 East Oaklawn Drive, Talty, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
GREAT 4-3-3 HOME ON ONE ACRE ESTATE. ENTERTAINERS BACKYARD PARADISE WITH HUGE SPARKLING POOL AND PALM TREES! HUGE PATIO DECK. KITCHEN HAS ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS - WORK ISLAND. HUE LIVING AREA, KITCHEN OVERLOOKS BACK YARD.
3005 Guadalupe Drive
3005 Guadalupe Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2169 sqft
Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire
Results within 10 miles of Terrell
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2404 sqft
Better than New! Barely lived.
501 N WASHINGTON Street
501 North Washington Street, Kaufman, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
11548 sqft
55+ Living Community. Multiple Units in 4 different buildings. 1 Bedroom.1 Bathroom and 2 Bedroom.2 Bathroom unit available. Water & Trash paid by landlord. Keypads on all interior and exterior doors. Professionally Managed.
406 S Main Street
406 South Main Street, Crandall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1655 sqft
New flooring, paint, appliances, fixtures and more in this spacious home. Living area including porch conversion is nearly two thousand sf. Great location on an affordable house in Crandall. A six hundred twenty-five credit score is required.
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1885 sqft
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.
2033 Kings Forest Drive
2033 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2033 Kings Forest Drive in Kaufman County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Terrell, the median rent is $673 for a studio, $802 for a 1-bedroom, $997 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,352 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Terrell, check out our monthly Terrell Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Terrell area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Terrell from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.