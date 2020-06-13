Apartment List
TX
/
arlington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

Town North
Parkway North
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Garden Park
1609 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Park in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
61 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
29 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
17 Units Available
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
883 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, facilities for people with a disability, and pass-through bars. Close to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
19 Units Available
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1086 sqft
You will appreciate the large designer interiors of Trinity Trace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Parkway North
23 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
13 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Town North
2 Units Available
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
741 sqft
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
39 Units Available
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Situated just off Highway 360. Select apartments boast views of Lake Viridian. Residents enjoy access to a range of leisure facilities, including a sand volleyball court, fitness center, lighted tennis courts and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
998 sqft
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
29 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
24 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1424 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.

Median Rent in Arlington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arlington is $1,020, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,267.
Studio
$856
1 Bed
$1,020
2 Beds
$1,267
3+ Beds
$1,718
City GuideArlington
Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you’re looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the “Metroplex” just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike. Here are a few tips, tr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Many Faces of Arlington

Arlington’s attractions, amenities, and neighborhoods appeal to a wide range of demographics, including:

Students. Roughly 33,000 students from around the globe are enrolled at the city’s University of Texas campus, lending a distinct college town vibe to certain parts of Arlington. The hallmarks of any university town – bookstores, coffeehouses, cafes, and, of course, watering holes – are situated on the streets surrounding the university. Some of Arlington’s most affordable leasing options can be found here as well, although we should warn you that many campus area crash pads offer minimal living space (500-600 square feet) and only the most basic amenities.

Working professionals. During the early 90s technology boom, DFW was flooded by tech professionals, many of whom have hung around and become permanent Metroplex fixtures. Several manufacturing, financial, and medical corporations are headquartered in Arlington, while the city’s various retail destinations, entertainment attractions, and educational institutions continue to employ large numbers of local residents as well. Considering the flourishing job market, it should come as no surprise that the city’s population has spiked nearly 15 percent since the year 2000.

Married couples and families. Married couples with children account for approximately 40 percent of Arlington’s residents, and it’s not hard to see why: The city offers tons of amenities, including supermarkets or convenient stores at practically every corner and countless shopping and dining options. Many areas of Arlington (Mansfield, Lindberg, and Dalworthington Gardens, to name just a few) are custom-built offering easy access to entertainment destinations, and major employers. Other popular family destinations include an amusement/water park and a variety of parks, trails, and sporting fields. Arlington is also home of the Dallas Cowboys’ gargantuan super stadium and the Rangers Ballpark (cheer up, Texans, the pain of the 2010 and 2011 World Series will eventually wear off!)

The Travel Situation

Arlington holds the dubious distinction of being the largest American city without a bona fide public transportation system (nifty, eh?). Unsurprisingly, traffic is a multi-headed monster during afternoon/evening rush hour, and each of the four major freeways that service the city experience a daily dose of uber-aggravating gridlock. Our advice: do some Jedi mind tricks or something and convince yourself you actually like traffic, because it’s about to become a regular part of your daily routine either way.

Playing it Safe

Arlington is, generally speaking, a good place to live. The more modern ‘hoods and apartments are generally clustered in the far northern, far southern, and western districts. But don’t take our word for it. Visit a neighborhood in advance (both under the sun and moon) to see if it feels like a good, comfortable fit for you before signing a lease.

Tips and Truisms for Lone Star Leasers

A few things to keep in mind before embarking on the search for your dream apartment:

A wide range. Arlington apartments range from simple studios in the $400 range to sprawling lofts, condos, and townhouses for close to two grand. Generally, the more reasonably priced rentals are centrally-located near the urban core (though not always), while the more spacious, pricey rentals are situated by the country clubs and lakes near the outskirts. But whether you’re spending two grand or two hundo (how’s that for a leasing special?) for your apartment, plan on spending an extra chunk of change on utilities during the summer months, when temperatures routinely surpass 100 degrees, sending tenants’ air conditioning units into hyper-drive.

‘Tis the season. Move-in specials are easy to find throughout Arlington, and apartments are available at the majority of complexes throughout the year. If you want the absolute best deals, though, wait until the end of the spring and winter semesters. Rental properties throughout Arlington (not just in the campus area apartments) typically experience drops in occupancy rates during these periods, and landlords often try to entice new tenants with dynamite move-in specials.

Pet-friendliness (but at a price). The good news is that it’s not hard to find landlords in Arlington who allow pets, including dogs. Unfortunately, most property managers charge some pretty steep one-time pet fees (up to $500 non-refundable). So don’t hesitate to bring along Fido. But encourage him to get a part-time job or something to help pay the rent.

The basics. You’ll need the usual documents and credentials to score an apartment in Arlington, including a respectable enough renting/credit history, proof of income, and a list of previous residences. Most apartments require an upfront (usually returnable) security deposit from new tenants, while some charge one-time cleaning/maintenance fees as well. If you’re a student who lacks money, credit, or a renting history, you’ll need a cosigner to sign the dotted line alongside you.

And now for the exciting part: scouring the Lone Star State for the apartment of your wildest dreams (assuming your wildest dreams involve apartments). Anyhow, best of luck, happy hunting, and welcome to Arlington!

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents increased over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Arlington.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Arlington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Arlington Renter Survey

    Here’s how Arlington ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Arlington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Arlington vary widely across categories such as safety and public transit."

    Key Findings in Arlington include the following:

    • Arlington renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Arlington were pet-friendliness and safety and low crime rate, which both received an A- score.
    • The areas of concern to Arlington renters are public transit and commute time, which received scores of F and C+, respectively.
    • Arlington millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C.
    • Arlington earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Irving (B), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
    • Arlington did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Tulsa (D), Cleveland (C) and Tampa (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "No matter what you love to do, you can find it in Arlington. I don’t love the never-ending road construction, but other than that, it’s great here." -Leigh H.
    • "The traffic is less than desirable, but there’s a lot of things for families to do here." -Brenna R.
    • "I love the diversity and that there’s not a lot of crime." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Arlington?
    In Arlington, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $1,020 for a 1-bedroom, $1,267 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,718 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arlington, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arlington include Town North, and Parkway North.
    How pet-friendly is Arlington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Arlington received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Arlington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Arlington received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Arlington?
    Arlington renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Arlington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Arlington?
    Arlington renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Arlington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Arlington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Arlington area include The University of Texas at Arlington, Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Arlington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arlington from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Irving, and Garland.

