105 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX📍
Arlington’s attractions, amenities, and neighborhoods appeal to a wide range of demographics, including:
Students. Roughly 33,000 students from around the globe are enrolled at the city’s University of Texas campus, lending a distinct college town vibe to certain parts of Arlington. The hallmarks of any university town – bookstores, coffeehouses, cafes, and, of course, watering holes – are situated on the streets surrounding the university. Some of Arlington’s most affordable leasing options can be found here as well, although we should warn you that many campus area crash pads offer minimal living space (500-600 square feet) and only the most basic amenities.
Working professionals. During the early 90s technology boom, DFW was flooded by tech professionals, many of whom have hung around and become permanent Metroplex fixtures. Several manufacturing, financial, and medical corporations are headquartered in Arlington, while the city’s various retail destinations, entertainment attractions, and educational institutions continue to employ large numbers of local residents as well. Considering the flourishing job market, it should come as no surprise that the city’s population has spiked nearly 15 percent since the year 2000.
Married couples and families. Married couples with children account for approximately 40 percent of Arlington’s residents, and it’s not hard to see why: The city offers tons of amenities, including supermarkets or convenient stores at practically every corner and countless shopping and dining options. Many areas of Arlington (Mansfield, Lindberg, and Dalworthington Gardens, to name just a few) are custom-built offering easy access to entertainment destinations, and major employers. Other popular family destinations include an amusement/water park and a variety of parks, trails, and sporting fields. Arlington is also home of the Dallas Cowboys’ gargantuan super stadium and the Rangers Ballpark (cheer up, Texans, the pain of the 2010 and 2011 World Series will eventually wear off!)
Arlington holds the dubious distinction of being the largest American city without a bona fide public transportation system (nifty, eh?). Unsurprisingly, traffic is a multi-headed monster during afternoon/evening rush hour, and each of the four major freeways that service the city experience a daily dose of uber-aggravating gridlock. Our advice: do some Jedi mind tricks or something and convince yourself you actually like traffic, because it’s about to become a regular part of your daily routine either way.
Arlington is, generally speaking, a good place to live. The more modern ‘hoods and apartments are generally clustered in the far northern, far southern, and western districts. But don’t take our word for it. Visit a neighborhood in advance (both under the sun and moon) to see if it feels like a good, comfortable fit for you before signing a lease.
A few things to keep in mind before embarking on the search for your dream apartment:
A wide range. Arlington apartments range from simple studios in the $400 range to sprawling lofts, condos, and townhouses for close to two grand. Generally, the more reasonably priced rentals are centrally-located near the urban core (though not always), while the more spacious, pricey rentals are situated by the country clubs and lakes near the outskirts. But whether you’re spending two grand or two hundo (how’s that for a leasing special?) for your apartment, plan on spending an extra chunk of change on utilities during the summer months, when temperatures routinely surpass 100 degrees, sending tenants’ air conditioning units into hyper-drive.
‘Tis the season. Move-in specials are easy to find throughout Arlington, and apartments are available at the majority of complexes throughout the year. If you want the absolute best deals, though, wait until the end of the spring and winter semesters. Rental properties throughout Arlington (not just in the campus area apartments) typically experience drops in occupancy rates during these periods, and landlords often try to entice new tenants with dynamite move-in specials.
Pet-friendliness (but at a price). The good news is that it’s not hard to find landlords in Arlington who allow pets, including dogs. Unfortunately, most property managers charge some pretty steep one-time pet fees (up to $500 non-refundable). So don’t hesitate to bring along Fido. But encourage him to get a part-time job or something to help pay the rent.
The basics. You’ll need the usual documents and credentials to score an apartment in Arlington, including a respectable enough renting/credit history, proof of income, and a list of previous residences. Most apartments require an upfront (usually returnable) security deposit from new tenants, while some charge one-time cleaning/maintenance fees as well. If you’re a student who lacks money, credit, or a renting history, you’ll need a cosigner to sign the dotted line alongside you.
And now for the exciting part: scouring the Lone Star State for the apartment of your wildest dreams (assuming your wildest dreams involve apartments). Anyhow, best of luck, happy hunting, and welcome to Arlington!
June 2020 Arlington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Arlington rents increased over the past month
Arlington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,020 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Arlington.
- While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Arlington.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
Apartment List has released Arlington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Arlington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Arlington vary widely across categories such as safety and public transit."
Key Findings in Arlington include the following:
- Arlington renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Arlington were pet-friendliness and safety and low crime rate, which both received an A- score.
- The areas of concern to Arlington renters are public transit and commute time, which received scores of F and C+, respectively.
- Arlington millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C.
- Arlington earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Irving (B), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
- Arlington did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Tulsa (D), Cleveland (C) and Tampa (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "No matter what you love to do, you can find it in Arlington. I don’t love the never-ending road construction, but other than that, it’s great here." -Leigh H.
- "The traffic is less than desirable, but there’s a lot of things for families to do here." -Brenna R.
- "I love the diversity and that there’s not a lot of crime." -Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.