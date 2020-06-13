105 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

Tips and Truisms for Lone Star Leasers

A few things to keep in mind before embarking on the search for your dream apartment:

A wide range. Arlington apartments range from simple studios in the $400 range to sprawling lofts, condos, and townhouses for close to two grand. Generally, the more reasonably priced rentals are centrally-located near the urban core (though not always), while the more spacious, pricey rentals are situated by the country clubs and lakes near the outskirts. But whether you’re spending two grand or two hundo (how’s that for a leasing special?) for your apartment, plan on spending an extra chunk of change on utilities during the summer months, when temperatures routinely surpass 100 degrees, sending tenants’ air conditioning units into hyper-drive.

‘Tis the season. Move-in specials are easy to find throughout Arlington, and apartments are available at the majority of complexes throughout the year. If you want the absolute best deals, though, wait until the end of the spring and winter semesters. Rental properties throughout Arlington (not just in the campus area apartments) typically experience drops in occupancy rates during these periods, and landlords often try to entice new tenants with dynamite move-in specials.

Pet-friendliness (but at a price). The good news is that it’s not hard to find landlords in Arlington who allow pets, including dogs. Unfortunately, most property managers charge some pretty steep one-time pet fees (up to $500 non-refundable). So don’t hesitate to bring along Fido. But encourage him to get a part-time job or something to help pay the rent.

The basics. You’ll need the usual documents and credentials to score an apartment in Arlington, including a respectable enough renting/credit history, proof of income, and a list of previous residences. Most apartments require an upfront (usually returnable) security deposit from new tenants, while some charge one-time cleaning/maintenance fees as well. If you’re a student who lacks money, credit, or a renting history, you’ll need a cosigner to sign the dotted line alongside you.

And now for the exciting part: scouring the Lone Star State for the apartment of your wildest dreams (assuming your wildest dreams involve apartments). Anyhow, best of luck, happy hunting, and welcome to Arlington!