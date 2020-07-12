/
/
/
prestonwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM
186 Apartments for rent in Prestonwood, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
35 Units Available
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1194 sqft
Yards from Keller Springs Road and Knoll Trail Drive. Stylish apartments include modern kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
36 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1051 sqft
Near the Dallas North Tollway, the Clubs of Prestonwood-The Creek golf course and Mary Kay Museum. Units feature fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Gated community features a dog park and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1183 sqft
A resort-like community with modern, urban homes. Each home offers nine-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site pool with a sunning ledge, grilling area, and social lounge provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
26 Units Available
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
Boutique apartments with high-end finishes. Located beside the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a pool, media room and courtyard on site. Close to Prestonwood Country Club.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1342 sqft
Quaint community with a fire pit, outdoor swimming pool and peaceful courtyard. Pets are allowed! Located near the Dallas North Tollway and Interstate 635. Walk-in closets in the master bedroom and outdoor storage space.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
17 Units Available
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1067 sqft
Pet-friendly community within walking distance of Addison Circle Park. Cable- and satellite-ready units with dual bathroom sinks, two-tone designer paint, USB ports and LED lighting.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1365 sqft
Within walking distance to White Rock Creek and Park. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, frost-free refrigerators, walk-in closets, and mini-blinds. Pet-friendly and on the DART bus line.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, disposal and custom cabinetry. Community offers poolside grills, package receiving, and swimming pool with sundeck and cabana. Located close to Addison Circle Park, Dallas Galleria Mall and Mr. Sushi.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
London Park
15889 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1056 sqft
Unit Highlight: #1003 - All new appliance package, all new cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, new marble countertops, contemporary lighting, beautiful wood flooring, fireplace with wood grain mantle and hearth, brushed nickel ceiling fans in living
Results within 1 mile of Prestonwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
40 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pergola-shaded hammocks. Resort-style pool with cushioned lounge chairs. Faux wood flooring and black appliances in all homes, plus upgrade options like glass backsplash and framed mirrors. Five minutes to The Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,337
2275 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
124 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1170 sqft
Resort-style pool and cabana-shaded lounge. Fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment. Kitchens with pantries for plenty of storage space. Five minutes to the Galleria Dallas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
54 Units Available
The Regent
17717 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1080 sqft
Fitness room with cardio and resistance machines. Landscaped pool with sundeck. Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Just five minutes to President George Bush Turnpike or Dallas North Tollway.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
44 Units Available
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1253 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience resort-style living with a boutique feel at Jewel on Landmark. Our contemporary apartment community is situated in North Dallas in Addison, Texas.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXThe Colony, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX