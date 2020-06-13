108 Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX📍
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 46
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 46
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 36
Ask most apartment hunters what they're looking for in a rental, and many will say affordability, availability and convenience. Fortunately, Balch Springs gives you all three. Lucky you!
Balch Springs is known for giving its residents fast access to the center of Dallas, which is a short 20-minute drive away. Residents can save some serious dough because apartment rentals in Balch Springs can be much easier on your pocketbook than rentals in Dallas.
Of course, being a small town, Balch Springs only has a short list of apartment complexes for you to select from. Because the town still flies under the radar, you'll be relieved to find that the rental market isn't cut-throat.
Whether you're in search of a 1 bedroom apartment for rent, 2 bedroom apartments to rent or houses to rent, there's a good chance you'll find something you like without having to duke it out with other renters. Because the town is such a hidden gem, you may be able to score a great move-in special as well.
Truth be told, Balch Springs is such a small town that you won't necessarily encounter "neighborhoods" when you're looking for places to live in. In fact, most people refer to Balch Springs as one of Dallas's neighborhoods, even though it's technically outside the Dallas city limits. While they may not be official neighborhoods, here are some areas you may encounter while you're searching.
Rose Gardens: This area is farther from I-635 than other neighborhoods. You'll have to travel farther to get out of town, but with such a peaceful neighborhood, why would you want to?
Spring Oaks: This neighborhood puts you close to some of the town's shopping centers and local businesses.
Hickory Tree Estates: Close to the northern edge of Balch Springs and I-635, this area gives you fast access to the neighboring town of Mesquite, where many people travel for work and play.
Dallas is a large, bustling, major city, complete with bumper-to-bumper traffic, a sense of big-city anonymity and large crowds. Balch Springs gives you a totally different feel; things move slowly around the town, so it feels peaceful! With only a handful of grocery stores and a single library, Balch Springs is the type of town where you'll run into folks again and again -- so brush up on saying, "Howdy!" and embrace the small-town conviviality.