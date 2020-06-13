108 Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX

Ask most apartment hunters what they're looking for in a rental, and many will say affordability, availability and convenience. Fortunately, Balch Springs gives you all three. Lucky you!

Balch Springs is known for giving its residents fast access to the center of Dallas, which is a short 20-minute drive away. Residents can save some serious dough because apartment rentals in Balch Springs can be much easier on your pocketbook than rentals in Dallas.

Of course, being a small town, Balch Springs only has a short list of apartment complexes for you to select from. Because the town still flies under the radar, you'll be relieved to find that the rental market isn't cut-throat.

Whether you're in search of a 1 bedroom apartment for rent, 2 bedroom apartments to rent or houses to rent, there's a good chance you'll find something you like without having to duke it out with other renters. Because the town is such a hidden gem, you may be able to score a great move-in special as well.