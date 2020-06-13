AL
Last updated June 13 2020

108 Apartments for rent in Balch Springs, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Enclave on Pioneer
4614 Pioneer Rd, Balch Springs, TX
Studio
$715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$832
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1045 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans and studio apartments, this complex is located on Pioneer Rd. and offers a variety of amenities. Perks include wood floors, natural light, large closets, new kitchens, and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Balch Springs
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
13 Units Available
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1331 sqft
Sitting on 15 acres of lush greenery, this pet-friendly community offers a resort-style pool, grills, a business center, and two playgrounds. Homes include fireplaces, high ceilings, and sunrooms. Recycling available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
50 Units Available
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
955 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments in heart of Mesquite. Close to Hwy 80 and I-635. Walk to Mesquite Rodeo, Dallas Regional Medical Hospitals, AMC 30 Theaters. Pet-friendly, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
11 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Towne Crossing
35 Units Available
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Towne Crossing
12 Units Available
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
10 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
934 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in resort-style complex convenient to Town East Mall and Cannaday Elementary School. Patio or balcony offers view of spacious swimming pool. Extra storage available. Complimentary cable.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
10 Units Available
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$979
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1150 sqft
Sterlingshire is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Towne Crossing
22 Units Available
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
10 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
9 Units Available
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a fun and country casual lifestyle perfect for busy people who desire the best of both worlds at Heather Creek Apartment Homes. You're just minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 8 at 04:42pm
4 Units Available
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
Convenient location near Town East Mall and I-635. Community amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park and clubhouse. Apartments feature plentiful storage, high-speed internet and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Piedmont
2 Units Available
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Balch Springs
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lane Park
28 Units Available
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,199
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments right next to White Rock Lake. Community amenities include bike storage, a yoga center and gym. A short walk from the White Rock DART station.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
26 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
12 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.

Median Rent in Balch Springs

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Balch Springs is $834, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,037.
Studio
$700
1 Bed
$834
2 Beds
$1,037
3+ Beds
$1,406
City GuideBalch SpringsDid you know Balch Springs didn't have a post office until 1964? Makes it a bit tough to live up to the "neither rain nor sleet," motto of the U.S. Postal Service.
Finding a Place to Rent in Balch Springs
Ask most apartment hunters what they're looking for in a rental, and many will say affordability, availability and convenience. Fortunately, Balch Springs gives you all three. Lucky you!

Balch Springs is known for giving its residents fast access to the center of Dallas, which is a short 20-minute drive away. Residents can save some serious dough because apartment rentals in Balch Springs can be much easier on your pocketbook than rentals in Dallas.

Of course, being a small town, Balch Springs only has a short list of apartment complexes for you to select from. Because the town still flies under the radar, you'll be relieved to find that the rental market isn't cut-throat.

Whether you're in search of a 1 bedroom apartment for rent, 2 bedroom apartments to rent or houses to rent, there's a good chance you'll find something you like without having to duke it out with other renters. Because the town is such a hidden gem, you may be able to score a great move-in special as well.

Balch Springs Neighborhoods
Truth be told, Balch Springs is such a small town that you won't necessarily encounter "neighborhoods" when you're looking for places to live in. In fact, most people refer to Balch Springs as one of Dallas's neighborhoods, even though it's technically outside the Dallas city limits. While they may not be official neighborhoods, here are some areas you may encounter while you're searching.

Rose Gardens: This area is farther from I-635 than other neighborhoods. You'll have to travel farther to get out of town, but with such a peaceful neighborhood, why would you want to?

Spring Oaks: This neighborhood puts you close to some of the town's shopping centers and local businesses.

Hickory Tree Estates: Close to the northern edge of Balch Springs and I-635, this area gives you fast access to the neighboring town of Mesquite, where many people travel for work and play.

Life in Balch Springs
Dallas is a large, bustling, major city, complete with bumper-to-bumper traffic, a sense of big-city anonymity and large crowds. Balch Springs gives you a totally different feel; things move slowly around the town, so it feels peaceful! With only a handful of grocery stores and a single library, Balch Springs is the type of town where you'll run into folks again and again -- so brush up on saying, "Howdy!" and embrace the small-town conviviality.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Balch Springs?
In Balch Springs, the median rent is $700 for a studio, $834 for a 1-bedroom, $1,037 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,406 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Balch Springs, check out our monthly Balch Springs Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Balch Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Balch Springs area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Balch Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Balch Springs from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

