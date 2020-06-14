Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

448 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Last updated June 14
Downtown Dallas
26 Units Available
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,340
894 sqft
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
Last updated June 14
Victory Park
44 Units Available
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,665
894 sqft
Located in the West End Historic District adjacent to Route 366. Yoga, concierge, gym and swimming pool. Green community. Units are furnished and have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,610
776 sqft
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 14
$
RANDCO
20 Units Available
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
SUPER SAVINGS AT LINEAR! One month of FREE RENT on ALL of our one bedroom floor plans! This is a limited time special so act fast!* *Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.
Last updated June 14
L. O. Daniel
17 Units Available
Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
786 sqft
Upscale living in Dallas's Oak Cliff neighborhood. Thoughtfully designed floor plans and amenities like bike rentals, private garages and stainless steel appliances. Near I-30 and I-35E.
Last updated June 14
Oak Lawn
27 Units Available
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14
36 Units Available
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
744 sqft
Modern, urban living at its best. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and a resident lounge. Homes offer wood-style flooring, large closets, and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Dallas
58 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Windsong
17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
594 sqft
Its proximity to President George Bush Turnpike makes this community convenient to everywhere in Dallas. Residents can relax in the pool or get a workout at the gym or tennis court. Units have beautiful fireplaces.
Last updated June 14
Prestonwood
7 Units Available
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
674 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, disposal and custom cabinetry. Community offers poolside grills, package receiving, and swimming pool with sundeck and cabana. Located close to Addison Circle Park, Dallas Galleria Mall and Mr. Sushi.
Last updated June 14
Casa View
18 Units Available
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
774 sqft
Community backs up to Lake Highlands Park and White Rock Lake. Mountain bike rentals available. Outdoor kitchen with grills and fireplace. Fitness center with spinning room. Luxury homes with black and clean steel appliances, granite countertops.
Last updated June 14
$
Uptown
42 Units Available
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
770 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
$
Henderson
23 Units Available
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
757 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 14
$
Victory Park
39 Units Available
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
709 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
$
15 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
636 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Last updated June 14
93 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
630 sqft
Call us today to schedule a tour! A grand community at the heart of The Village, Bend East (alongside Bend) has long been known for its grassy courtyards, its gracious shade of live oaks and its easy access to the one-mile interlake running trail.
Last updated June 14
$
Uptown
40 Units Available
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,765
801 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
Last updated June 14
Lake Cliff
21 Units Available
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
702 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
Last updated June 14
Oak Lawn
47 Units Available
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,529
806 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Dallas
21 Units Available
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
759 sqft
Located along Highway 75 and minutes from the Winspear Opera House, this community has a great location and provides residents with a clubhouse, coffee bar and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14
$
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
752 sqft
Exquisite homes with gorgeous finishes and in-unit laundry. On-site features include a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Green Oaks Hospital and Hamilton Park. Near I-635.
Last updated June 14
$
32 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
30 Units Available
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
752 sqft
Apartment homes with a stylish warehouse-inspired design. Residents have access to a yoga studio, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Trinity Groves for convenient dining and shopping.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

