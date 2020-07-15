/
EASTFIELDCOLLEGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near Eastfield College
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
30 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Towne Crossing
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1035 sqft
When you are searching for luxury apartments in Mesquite, Texas, there is only one place you will want to be - The Place Apartments! Convenient to I-30 and I-635, you will have easy access to Dallas and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
865 sqft
Luxury community includes two pools, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Located close to I-30, the 635 LBJ Freeway and Highway 80. Apartments have covered patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens, and full washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
17 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
964 sqft
Stylish units with custom cabinetry and brushed nickel features. Community includes a laundry facility, courtyard, and hespa. Right near numerous entertainment options, including Town East Mall and Mesquite Municipal Golf Course. By I-635.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
967 sqft
Comfortable homes near I-30. Homes feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and ice makers. Enjoy a gym and grill area on-site. A stone's throw from DART lines. Near Eastfield College.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
9 Units Available
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
837 sqft
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
13 Units Available
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens, numerous windows for abundant natural light. Options for stackable washer/dryer or on-site laundry facility. Elevators for accessibility. One half mile to US-80.