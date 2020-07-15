/
/
/
Amberton University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Amberton University
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
60 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
50 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
22 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
996 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping and dining of North Dallas. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and wood-style flooring. Residents enjoy outdoor lounge area with pool.
Last updated July 8 at 02:16 PM
9 Units Available
Montclair
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious community offers resort-like features including a fitness room, community dining area with dining plans available, and a pool. Spacious interiors with stunning kitchen finishes. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Trails
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
9 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
5 Units Available
Devonwood
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
10 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 PM
3 Units Available
Devonwood
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
968 sqft
Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city. Enjoy the convenience of being close to great shopping, beautiful parks, and local schools.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Meadowcreek
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
881 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments close to I-465 and Downtown Indianapolis. Electric units with energy-efficient windows and new oak cabinets and kitchen countertops. Pet friendly.