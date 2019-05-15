Where to Find the Best Margaritas in Dallas

Some of the best margaritas around can be found in Dallas. It’s a major perk that Texas borders Mexico, as the cultural influence really elevates the refreshing lime-flavored treat. A few Dallas restaurants know how to whip up this tasty alcoholic beverage to perfection, whether it be frozen or on the rocks. Keep on reading to learn where some of Dallas’ best margaritas can be found.

Gloria’s

Generous with the tequila, Gloria’s knows how to do it right. Their classic 1986 margarita is made with the three essential ingredients: tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice and St. Germain. They go heavy on the tequila, so don’t be surprised if you feel buzzed after only one. There’s also a frozen option featuring a sangria swirl and Grand Marnier on top, if the classic doesn’t cut it for you. Happy Hour is a great time to check them out as they offer specials like $5 House Margaritas or $7 Spicy Pineapple Margaritas.

The Rustic

The Rustic is not a Mexican restaurant, but their margaritas are no joke. The venue usually has live bands performing and they have backyard games so you can chill, drink and play. The most Instagram-worthy margaritas are the “Lemon Drop Margarita,” featuring a shot of tequila in a hollowed-out lemon on top and the “Rimy Rita” that comes paired with a sangria popsicle. Kick back and enjoy the picturesque drinks and live tunes.

Blue Goose Cantina

With so many different flavors, you are sure to find a margarita that quenches your thirst at Blue Goose. Some fun flavors they offer include mango, cucumber, strawberry, pomegranate, jalapeno, and sangria swirl to name a few. Check their website for daily drink specials, and be sure to swing by after work on Tuesdays for $2 frozen margaritas.

Chuy’s

An eclectic little Mexican food joint, Chuy’s has some top-tier margaritas. You won’t find any pre-made mixtures here, they only use freshly squeezed lime juice and homemade sugar water in their drinks. A fan favorite is their “Chuy’s Brew,” which is their frozen lime margarita topped with a 7oz. Coronita. Indulge in the best of both worlds with this margarita, and order one of their popular Tex-Mex dishes.

Mi Cocina

A Mambo Taxi is a must-try from Mi Cocina when in Dallas. It’s a combination of tequila, lime juice, house-made sangria, brandy and fruit juices. It may sound a little strange on the surface, but this margarita is to die for. If you can’t decide what to order, try the frozen margarita flight. This’ll give you four mini margaritas to taste test.

Iron Cactus

Located right in the heart of Downtown Dallas, Iron Cactus has margaritas that showcase freshness. Their bartenders are super friendly, well-versed in tequila, and are happy to customize any alcoholic concoction to your liking. Known for their uncommon drink menu, they hit the nail on the head with their blood orange and prickly pear margaritas.

Mesa

Mesa is more of an upscale Mexican cuisine experience, and their margaritas are famously enjoyed by Beyonce and Jay Z, so you basically have to try them. Off the frozen menu, the hibiscus swirl is mind-blowing. If you’re looking for a margarita with a sweet kick, give the spicy margarita a try. They use Mexican chile-infused tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup.

These are some of our favorite Dallas spots to throw down a margarita or two. What are yours? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.