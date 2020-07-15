107 Studio Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

AL
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,530
573 sqft
Its location in Uptown Dallas allows easy shopping, but the Whole Foods downstairs will also deliver groceries. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces. This green community offers concierge, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
595 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
15 Units Available
Fredrick Douglas
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$995
504 sqft
Luxury abounds with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies. Residents have full access of the clubhouse, coffee bar and pool. Property located close to I-30, Trammel Crow Park, Dallas Design District and Art District.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
$
38 Units Available
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,433
698 sqft
Experience hassle-free city living with a beautiful view of downtown Dallas. Choose from studio and one- to two-bedroom units with access to a high-tech fitness center, pool and fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
44 Units Available
Uptown
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,470
593 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
70 Units Available
Lovefield West
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Oak Lawn
The 23
2370 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,569
586 sqft
Within walking distance of the Perot Museum of Natural Science in the heart of Dallas. Luxury units with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and keyless entry. Luxury community amenities including infinity pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$974
568 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
$
187 Units Available
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,275
521 sqft
Enjoy easy access to grocery shopping with a Tom Thumb located in the building, close proximity to upscale shopping, downtown businesses and a variety of dining and nightlife from our luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
48 Units Available
Vickery
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
563 sqft
Unique amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pool, gym, dog park, and media and game room. Studio and 1-2 bedroom units available. Located off Highway 75 and within minutes of parks, golfing, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
19 Units Available
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,139
525 sqft
Urban living in the renovated Oak Lawn area. Smoke-free units with full appliances, granite countertops, carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a resident dog grooming area.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$900
453 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
25 Units Available
Oak Lawn
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,347
596 sqft
This green community is located near West Village, so there's no shortage of shopping, entertainment and dining options. There's an on-site 24-hour gym, garage parking, pool and 24-hour concierge. Furnished units with walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,073
597 sqft
Modern, eco-friendly apartments with extra storage and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a pool and clubhouse. Near the happening Highland Park neighborhood and SMU.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
515 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
60 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
534 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
76 Units Available
Glencoe Park
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,600
532 sqft
Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
61 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,334
1108 sqft
This high-rise community is in the Main Street District and located near the Dallas Aquarium, Art Museum and everything in the Downtown area. Units are recently renovated. Community features include concierge, valet, clubhouse and pool.
Rent Report
Dallas

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

