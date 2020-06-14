Apartment List
/
TX
/
dallas
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

101 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
42 Units Available
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,315
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1168 sqft
Green-certified apartment community in the center of the Dallas Medical District. Apartments feature laminate flooring, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Select apartments with pool views. On-site fitness center, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Fort Worth Avenue
19 Units Available
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1231 sqft
As part of a mixed-use development in Dallas, the apartments put residents close to plenty of shopping and dining. The brand-new studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors and updated fixtures.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Oak Lawn
15 Units Available
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1255 sqft
Immacuately designed central courtyards offer sun deck, gourmet outdoor kitchen, and fountains. Rooftop lounge with downtown views. Expansive windows and designer finishes in every home. Within easy walkign distance of Light Rail access, numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
3 Units Available
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,513
957 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in the Dallas downtown district and close to popular entertainment destinations like the Katy Trail and Victory Park, properties here boast vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community with gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
48 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Highlands
22 Units Available
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1437 sqft
Spacious, upscale apartments. Floor plans are open and feature tons of storage. Hardwood floors in all units. Community has a media room and swimming pool with stone sun deck. Residents have swift access to I-635.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Lake Cliff
21 Units Available
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1302 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
15 Units Available
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
The Georgian is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike. This community has Wi-Fi hot spots, lushly landscaped grounds, and modern 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and plenty of space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Lawn
27 Units Available
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,373
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1216 sqft
This green community is located near West Village, so there's no shortage of shopping, entertainment and dining options. There's an on-site 24-hour gym, garage parking, pool and 24-hour concierge. Furnished units with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:33am
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,199
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1257 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Argyle in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old East Dallas
9 Units Available
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
Live here if: You never want to come home from a trendy boutique hotel. Surrounded by stunning year-round greenery, it has been described as much as a living art installation as a high-end residence. That’s what makes Greenhouse a total knock out.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Oak Lawn
47 Units Available
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,529
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1482 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
36 Units Available
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,124
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1209 sqft
This community is located near the Angelika Film Center and a variety of shopping and dining options. Residents break a sweat at the gym and then cool off at the pool or clubhouse. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1324 sqft
Prestonbridge Apartments, located just off Rt. 289, offers spacious one-bedroom apartments with upgrades like a fireplace, balcony and 24-hour maintenance service. Sweat out daily stress at the sauna or relax in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakewood Hills
8 Units Available
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old East Dallas
3 Units Available
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
Live here if: home is at a trendy and tranquil boutique resort Step into an art deco style home that looks and feels like a five-star getaway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old East Dallas
3 Units Available
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
850 sqft
Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old East Dallas
3 Units Available
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living The Villa property has an authentic look and feel of a five-star boutique hotel situated in a quaint Spanish village.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old East Dallas
3 Units Available
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Live here if: you see beauty in historic craftsmanship and detail Located on the same street as some of the most beautiful and historic estates in the area, the Greystone is a 10-resident property perfect for people that enjoy taking walks and

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $914 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,136 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dallas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,136 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDallas 3 BedroomsDallas Accessible ApartmentsDallas Apartments under $700Dallas Apartments under $800
    Dallas Apartments under $900Dallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with GymDallas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDallas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDallas Apartments with Parking
    Dallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-DryerDallas Cheap PlacesDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Furnished ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
    VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
    PrestonwoodCedar Crest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
    Parker University