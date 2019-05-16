5 Can't-Miss Tex-Mex Spots in Dallas, Texas

Photo via Fresh N Lean

Tex-Mex food is all around Dallas, but there are a few spots that simply do it better than others. Each restaurant has its own unique flavor and most use family recipes passed down from generation to generation. Buckle up and get ready for a tour of some of the best spots in town to chow down on signature, mouthwatering Tex-Mex dishes.

El Fenix

El Fenix is over 100 years old and claims to have introduced Tex-Mex to the people of Dallas. It’s the longest-standing Mexican restaurant chain in the US and is basically a rite of passage in this city. Their flagship location is in downtown, but there are six locations in Dallas and you will find consistently delicious Tex-Mex style grub served at each of them. We recommend trying a lunch special combo so you can sample a few things on one plate. The service is super quick to accommodate the revolving door of guests frequently coming and going.

Avila’s

Avila’s has been around since the ’80s and started in a little house on Maple Ave. It’s a go-to spot for locals and out-of-towners since being featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Their menu originated from grandma Anita’s cooking and has expanded a bit with time. They have eight different kinds of enchiladas to choose from and if one of those doesn’t suit you, you can build your own. If brisket is more your thing, their recipe is hard to top. They let the meat soak in onions, pepper, salt, garlic and red wine for six hours before dropping it into their tacos.

Pepe’s & Mito’s

A little rustic cantina tucked into Deep Ellum, Pepe’s & Mito’s knows what they’re doing. They’re different in that they position themselves as “Mex-Tex,” not “Tex-Mex.” Some of their most popular dishes are their pork tamales, beef enchiladas and the chipotle shrimp which is made with a delicious chipotle wine sauce. Another menu item you have to try is the albondiga soup, which has omelet-like patties filled with carrots, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, peppers and ground beef submerged in seasoned soup broth.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is a quirky, yet authentic Tex-Mex option in Dallas. They pride themselves on combining flavors and ingredients from New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley and deep South Texas. One of their specialties is their steak burrito which is a 12-inch flour tortilla stuffed with sliced grilled steak and cheese, topped with spicy hatch green chili sauce. Pair it with one of their famous frozen margaritas and you have a winning combo.

Manny’s Uptown Tex-Mex

To get your Tex-Mex fix any time of day, Manny’s is the place to go. They offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and an awesome happy hour. Opt for their pollo con mole, which is marinated chicken covered in their traditional homemade mole sauce with chocolate, dry spices, nuts and a side of rice. The colorful dining area with rainbow string lights hanging overhead create a fun and inviting ambience. If you’re lucky and come in at the right time, you’ll catch their mariachi band.