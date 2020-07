Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bike storage hot tub package receiving sauna

Set in the very desirable West Village of Dallas, these 389 distinctly styled apartments combine form and function to create the larger than life Texas lifestyle youve always dreamed of. Each one-, and two-bedroom apartment home gives you the chance to create a custom experience, starting with the selection of your interior finish package. Add in the chef-inspired kitchens with gleaming Caesarstone quartz countertops, sustainable wood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets with built-in Elfa organizers, and the abundance of natural light from your floor-to-ceiling windows, and its clear, youve got it all thoughtful design, high-end style, an enticing community, and 10,000 square feet of amenities with all the extras.