254 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Dallas, TX

$
33 Units Available
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in north Dallas, close to US Route 75 and L. Pet-friendly complex with covered parking and access gates. Each apartment has wood-style flooring, washer/dryer and granite countertops.
22 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,535
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
$
46 Units Available
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,475
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1262 sqft
Uptown living in studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the finest Dallas shopping, dining and nightlife. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Near transit, N. Central Expressway.
$
39 Units Available
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
11 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,483
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
$
17 Units Available
Miro
2225 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1347 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish finishes and views of the Dallas skyline. Amenities include a yoga studio, relaxing pool deck and concierge services. Close to dining and nightlife on McKinney Avenue.
$
10 Units Available
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,848
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community just steps away from public transportation and within easy driving distance to Dallas Love Field and Dallas Forth Worth International airport. Pet-friendly units have hardwood floors and large closets. Gym, courtyard, housekeeping.
Results within 1 mile of Uptown
25 Units Available
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1159 sqft
Within walking distance to Cole Park and Katy Trail. Also near Cityplace/Uptown DART Station. Open floor plans feature modern kitchens and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a range of fitness facilities, including Modera bikes.
23 Units Available
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1210 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, spacious closets and intruder alarms. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center, a pool and a pet park, among other modern amenities. Ten minutes from downtown Dallas.
27 Units Available
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1077 sqft
Homes with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, European cabinetry and garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to a lap pool, extra storage space and outdoor barbecue area, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from Parkland Memorial Hospital.
26 Units Available
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
$
14 Units Available
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,035
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
$
20 Units Available
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
$
17 Units Available
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
25 Units Available
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$976
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1131 sqft
Apartment homes with a stylish warehouse-inspired design. Residents have access to a yoga studio, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Trinity Groves for convenient dining and shopping.
26 Units Available
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1209 sqft
Centrally located in uptown Dallas. Luxury apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with wood-style flooring, and bathrooms with garden soaking tubs. On-site swimming pool, clubroom and rooftop lounge.
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
57 Units Available
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
736 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you've always wanted at Lennox West Village. Nestled in the heart of West Village in Uptown Dallas, these luxurious apartments feature best-in-class amenities and expansive floor plans for truly lavish living.
31 Units Available
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1173 sqft
Brand new apartments near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas. Resident lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and private parking. Billiards and games area, two swimming pools, and bocce ball court. Pets welcome.
30 Units Available
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
23 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
$
54 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
53 Units Available
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1501 sqft
Proximity to the Main Street District puts this community within walking distance of museums, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature wrought iron staircases and walk-in closets. Property features gym, clubhouse, garage parking, and pool.
Uptown
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood Overview

When it comes to the word “Uptown,” most people think of Bruno Mars’s catchy single. As for us at Apartment List, however, we know “Uptown” doesn’t just refer to the perfect strut song. We picture the vibrant, walkable, new-and-improved neighborhood in the northern area of Dallas, TX. There’s a great mix of history, food, culture, and young people here, rendering Uptown Dallas very attractive to those in search of the latest and greatest developments in urban Texas living.

Transportation

  • Walkable
  • Free electric trolley system
  • DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

Demographic

  • Median age 31
  • Young professionals
  • Young families

Close to:

  • Central Expressway
  • Katy Trail
  • AT&T Performing Arts Center
  • American Airlines Center

Uptown in three words: new-urbanism, walkable, young

Getting around Uptown Dallas

If you want to explore the area, the best way is on your own two feet! Uptown prides itself on its walkability, and strolling the streets is a great way to get a feel for the vibe. If you get tired, you can hop onto the M-Line, a free electric trolley service that will take you along McKinney Ave., right through the heart of the place. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, check out great art or a play, or just take advantage of this cool transportation option (because who doesn’t want to ride a trolley?), M-Line is there. DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) runs along the East side of Uptown, too, so you can get to other parts of Dallas this way if you don’t want to drive.

Things to do in Uptown Dallas

Looking for a really unique reason to move to Uptown? Here’s one for you: City Surf Fitness. Yes, that’s right, you can surf your way to wellness in a place that’s miles away from the ocean! And the “Deals and Specials” page of the Uptown official website doesn’t disappoint with its offerings of discounted sports tickets (Mavericks or Rangers fans, anybody?) and seemingly endless list of Happy Hours around town. The nightlife scene in Uptown is pretty extensive, with pubs, bars, and lounges galore.

If you’re more of a family person looking for kid-friendly activities, or are searching for something other than Happy Hour, visit one of Uptown’s historic cemeteries or parks. Griggs Park (accessible from the Central Expressway) in particular has been recently renovated with new children’s playgrounds, pet-friendly areas, a historical memorial, etc. Or head to a gallery, theater, or upscale antique boutique. You’re likely to find a production that speaks to your preferences at Theatre Three, with its wide array of performances. If you need a treat-yo-self moment, Uptown’s got a plethora of spas and salons to choose from. And places like The Original Cupcakery can satisfy that sweeth tooth.

Living in Uptown Dallas

How does Uptown keep itself new? It’s a Public Improvement District (or PID), which does mean that you will have to pay slightly increased taxes to live there. These taxes pay for perks like increased security (16 police-monitored cameras around town), maintenance and landscaping (well-lit, tree-lined streets and sidewalks), community events and activities, and free transportation that we mentioned earlier. And with this extra funding, Uptown is constantly being improved, updated, and entertained so there’s always something to look forward to!

Uptown offers a variety of housing options, including luxury and moderately-priced apartments.

With a median age of 31, Uptown is largely popular with young professionals and families — chances are you’ll be surrounded by neighbors who are inspiring and fun!

