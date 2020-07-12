254 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Dallas, TX

If you want to explore the area, the best way is on your own two feet! Uptown prides itself on its walkability, and strolling the streets is a great way to get a feel for the vibe. If you get tired, you can hop onto the M-Line, a free electric trolley service that will take you along McKinney Ave., right through the heart of the place. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, check out great art or a play, or just take advantage of this cool transportation option (because who doesn’t want to ride a trolley?), M-Line is there. DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) runs along the East side of Uptown, too, so you can get to other parts of Dallas this way if you don’t want to drive.