254 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Dallas, TX
When it comes to the word “Uptown,” most people think of Bruno Mars’s catchy single. As for us at Apartment List, however, we know “Uptown” doesn’t just refer to the perfect strut song. We picture the vibrant, walkable, new-and-improved neighborhood in the northern area of Dallas, TX. There’s a great mix of history, food, culture, and young people here, rendering Uptown Dallas very attractive to those in search of the latest and greatest developments in urban Texas living.
Transportation
- Walkable
- Free electric trolley system
- DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)
Demographic
- Median age 31
- Young professionals
- Young families
Close to:
- Central Expressway
- Katy Trail
- AT&T Performing Arts Center
- American Airlines Center
Uptown in three words: new-urbanism, walkable, young
If you want to explore the area, the best way is on your own two feet! Uptown prides itself on its walkability, and strolling the streets is a great way to get a feel for the vibe. If you get tired, you can hop onto the M-Line, a free electric trolley service that will take you along McKinney Ave., right through the heart of the place. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, check out great art or a play, or just take advantage of this cool transportation option (because who doesn’t want to ride a trolley?), M-Line is there. DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) runs along the East side of Uptown, too, so you can get to other parts of Dallas this way if you don’t want to drive.
Looking for a really unique reason to move to Uptown? Here’s one for you: City Surf Fitness. Yes, that’s right, you can surf your way to wellness in a place that’s miles away from the ocean! And the “Deals and Specials” page of the Uptown official website doesn’t disappoint with its offerings of discounted sports tickets (Mavericks or Rangers fans, anybody?) and seemingly endless list of Happy Hours around town. The nightlife scene in Uptown is pretty extensive, with pubs, bars, and lounges galore.
If you’re more of a family person looking for kid-friendly activities, or are searching for something other than Happy Hour, visit one of Uptown’s historic cemeteries or parks. Griggs Park (accessible from the Central Expressway) in particular has been recently renovated with new children’s playgrounds, pet-friendly areas, a historical memorial, etc. Or head to a gallery, theater, or upscale antique boutique. You’re likely to find a production that speaks to your preferences at Theatre Three, with its wide array of performances. If you need a treat-yo-self moment, Uptown’s got a plethora of spas and salons to choose from. And places like The Original Cupcakery can satisfy that sweeth tooth.
How does Uptown keep itself new? It’s a Public Improvement District (or PID), which does mean that you will have to pay slightly increased taxes to live there. These taxes pay for perks like increased security (16 police-monitored cameras around town), maintenance and landscaping (well-lit, tree-lined streets and sidewalks), community events and activities, and free transportation that we mentioned earlier. And with this extra funding, Uptown is constantly being improved, updated, and entertained so there’s always something to look forward to!
Uptown offers a variety of housing options, including luxury and moderately-priced apartments.
With a median age of 31, Uptown is largely popular with young professionals and families — chances are you’ll be surrounded by neighbors who are inspiring and fun!