Greenhouse Villas
Greenhouse Villas

5310 Gaston Avenue · (919) 367-1213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5310 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhouse Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Power Properties, a charming community of apartment homes located in the exclusive historic Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood. Power Properties has created a unique atmosphere with a boutique flare in the heart of the city. Whether you are searching for a one bedroom, contemporary loft, or a two bedroom historic home, we have designed just the right style for you.

ESCAPE
In the beautiful Lakewood historic district, you will find yourself minutes from downtown Dallas and just a bike ride away from White Rock Lake or the beautiful Dallas Arboretum. Your new home is near one of kind boutique shopping and hip restaurants, as well as many popular entertainment destinations located in the trendy Greenville neighborhood.

EASE
Feel at ease in our garden style, courtyard focused communities. They provide the perfect atmosphere to retire to after a long day at work. In addition to the many amenities offered, several of our properties have lavish, breath taking courtyards that are su

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, gated, open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenhouse Villas have any available units?
Greenhouse Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenhouse Villas have?
Some of Greenhouse Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhouse Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhouse Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhouse Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas is pet friendly.
Does Greenhouse Villas offer parking?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas offers parking.
Does Greenhouse Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhouse Villas have a pool?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas has a pool.
Does Greenhouse Villas have accessible units?
No, Greenhouse Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhouse Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenhouse Villas has units with dishwashers.
