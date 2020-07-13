493 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
90 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
26 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
24 Units Available
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
839 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Kimball
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
43 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,300
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1192 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
47 Units Available
Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1225 sqft
Modern living with soaring 10' ceilings, designer track and pendant lighting, exposed duct work, wood plank flooring. Poolside outdoor lounges. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. One mile to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
12 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Ava
8303 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
988 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceiling, wood grain floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, playground, controlled access, on-site laundry. Near I-635 and on the DART bus line.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
8 Units Available
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
961 sqft
Bellaveux provides an intimate boutique apartment experience. We know our residents are living out loud and are passionate about their lifestyle. We are passionate in our desire to provide a unique, upscale living experience for our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
28 Units Available
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1140 sqft
Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
13 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

