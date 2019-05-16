10 Awesome Things to do in Dallas, Texas

Photo by Matthew T Rader on Unsplash

Thinking of moving to Dallas? Great idea! There’s so much to do and see all around the city we have compiled the top 10 things to do in Dallas so you have a starting point. This list will help you to get some ideas for what the city has to offer.

1: Try Texas BBQ

There are hotspots galore to get your brisket fix, but a few places really do it right. It’s a good sign when there’s a line out the door, and Pecan Lodge is where you will get the true Texas BBQ experience. Mostly everything is made from scratch, and you will definitely be wanting seconds. Get there early (even before it opens) to enjoy lunch on the patio with an ice-cold Texas craft beer.

2: Splurge on a Spa Day

Dallas is home to some high-end hotels that offer amazing spa services, such as the W, Ritz-Carlton and Hotel Zaza. Booking a spa service will grant you access to the pool and other amenities so you can spend a whole day getting pampered. Take the time to relax before getting back out to hit the town. It’s a great, luxurious way to spend a Saturday.

3: Kick it at Klyde Warren Park

This park is a great place to grab a bite to eat and people watch in the heart of downtown Dallas. There’s a gastropub serving beer and cocktails and lots of different food trucks to try. Most weekends they bring the community together with events such as movies in the park and free fitness sessions.

4: Visit the Texas State Fair

If you are visiting Dallas in the fall the State Fair is a must. It’s been around since 1886 and is one of the best state fairs in America. There are rides, arcades, fried food and tons of fun to be had. Come hungry and ready to walk a ton, as the grounds are massive. It’s been known to be one of the best state fairs in the United States.

5: Museum Hop

Dallas museums are unmissable, and most of them are located right in downtown. You can easily hop around to a few on the same day. The Perot Museum highlights nature and science and Nasher Sculpture Center is showcases amazing contemporary art. The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is a must-see as well. Here you can take a step back in history as it chronicles the life, death, and legacy of President JFK.

6: Brunch in Bishop Arts

Head to Bishop Arts District, which is a quaint artsy few streets nestled in a small residential neighborhood. Boutiques and cafes line the streets and you can pop in and out while passing the morning. If you can’t decide which brunch spot to try, we recommend Oddfellows. You can’t go wrong with their famous fried chicken and waffles.

7: Wind Up in the West End

Century-old brick warehouses that have been refurbished into residences, restaurants, and shops make up this part of town. You can walk around for a few hours, taking in the charm and usually catch live entertainment with street performers or artists working right in front of you on the sidewalks.

8: Check Out the House of Blues

It’s a rock and blues-themed venue with rotating artists, serving up true southern dishes. At the House of Blues, you can fill your belly and soul simultaneously. If you’re in town on a Sunday, try their Gospel brunch all-you-can-eat buffet.

9: Taste New-to-You Beer at a Craft Brewery

Dallas has many micro-breweries and they all have unique flavors and seasonal batches. A few of the best taprooms are Community, Four Corners, and Deep Ellum. Kick back with an IPA on a Saturday and enjoy the community atmosphere the breweries have to offer.

10: Cheer on the Dallas Cowboys

As the most famous NFL team in the world, you need to make it out to see a game live in action while visiting Dallas. The energy is amazing and rain or shine, you will be comfortable since the stadium has a retractable roof. The experience will cost you a pretty penny, but it’s a must-do while visiting.