Apartments You Can Rent for $1000 in Dallas

Pixabay

You've been thinking of moving to Dallas. No surprise there, since Dallas has a booming tech industry, sunshine, and a near-legendary dining scene, including these must-try restaurants. Despite all of these wonderful things, Dallas apartments are still rather reasonably priced in comparison to their other metropolitan counterparts. Take a look at what $1000 in rent can get you in Dallas, TX.

Brooklyn @ 9670

At the Brooklyn @ 9670 a one-bedroom apartment will cost you $720. If the price of these recently renovated, spacious one-bedroom homes is not enough to attract you, then maybe the amenities will do the trick. Just imagine spending a weekend on a spacious sundeck next to the sparkling swimming pool. Or having fun with your friends at the clubhouse. If you have a pup, take it on a play date at the dog park located on the property. The apartments come with spacious closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry hookups.

See full listing here.

Pearl at Midtown

A 734 sq ft one-bedroom at this complex starts at $895, and some more compact floor plans even go for as low as $675. The apartments have in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. The community is pet-friendly, so your furry friends will be more than welcome. The property provides its tenants with indoor and outdoor pools, conference rooms, a coffee bar, gym, and and many other cool amenities. As a cherry on top, you can make all your rent payments online.

This apartment complex offers a peaceful urban community landscape, but if you feel like exploring off-site, downtown is a short commute away. White Rock Lake and Top Gold are also located close by. For weekend shopping, stroll down to North Park Mall or the Dallas Farmers Market.

See full listing here.

Cottonwood at Park Central

Cottonwood at Park Central offers one-bedroom apartment homes in Dallas for as low as $845 a month. The units have been renovated to feature faux wood flooring, large patios or balconies, and oversized closets. The kitchens include granite countertops, new appliances, and beautiful glass mosaic. Relax by the pool, get your endorphins going at the fitness center, or have a great time with friends by the BBQ area. Are you a pet parent? The community has a dog park for your furry little friend. The complex is conveniently located close to plenty of shopping areas, dining, public transportation, and highly esteemed schools.

See full listing here.

Churchill on the Park

If you have a four-legged friend, this is probably the best option for you and your pet. Churchill on the Park has pet waste stations all around the community, and even hosts special events such as a pet spa day. The complex also has plenty of entertainment for you, as well. Enjoy casino night, dinner accompanied by jazz music, twilight socials at the pool cabana, dance classes, Saturday breakfasts, and so much more. One-bedroom apartments at Churchill on the Park go for $932 a month.

See full listing here.

Greenhouse Flats

The Greenhouse Flats complex prides itself on being akin to a trendy boutique hotel. A high-end scenic residence, Greenhouse has an infinity pool, king size daybeds with canopy, and crystal chandeliers. You will be dazzled with dozens of hanging candle lanterns. Indoors you will find contemporary kitchens with stainless appliances and marble accent walls. Renting a one-bedroom apartment at Greenhouse Flats will cost you $950 per month.

See full listing here.