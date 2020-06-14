Apartment List
/
TX
/
dallas
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

271 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with garage

Dallas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
32 Units Available
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,450
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1203 sqft
Essence on Maple offers Studios, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Dallas. Essence on Maple is a stately new residence located in the heart of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
$
Oak Lawn
10 Units Available
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,685
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1208 sqft
Uptown Dallas area near shops in West Village. Luxury community with 10-foot ceilings, gas-burning fireplaces, spacious bedrooms and stunning hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym and controlled access for safety.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
21 Units Available
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1287 sqft
In the heart of North Dallas. Modern community with a pool, gym, and garage. Pet-friendly. Spacious interiors with fireplaces, extra storage, and patio or balcony. Custom home features provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
Roseland
24 Units Available
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1203 sqft
Alexan Ross offers studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near downtown Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Oak Lawn
28 Units Available
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,083
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1164 sqft
Offering studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, this unit sits just east of Trammell Crow Park and North of I-356. Amenities include an on-site Cyber Lounge, outdoor kitchens, modern flooring and faux wood blinds.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
Oak Lawn
8 Units Available
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1314 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a community boasting panoramic views of Dallas. Apartments feature spacious kitchens with island seating and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a strength training center, rooftop terrace and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
964 sqft
The Link on Maple is a luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom units to fit your needs. Situated in Oak Lawn area of Dallas, access to everything is easy.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
38 Units Available
Locale
3301 Hudnall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,060
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1184 sqft
These luxury apartments have spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, oversized tubs, and huge closets. The community features a resort-style pool, tanning area, and outdoor TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kidd Springs
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
22 Units Available
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,272
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1300 sqft
Urban living in the renovated Oak Lawn area. Smoke-free units with full appliances, granite countertops, carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a resident dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Vickery
39 Units Available
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$995
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1207 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
8 Units Available
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1159 sqft
Located in the heart of Dallas, 5225 Maple Avenue offers newly upgraded exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near the Medical District, Uptown, and Dallas Love Field.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
25 Units Available
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,279
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1311 sqft
Deluxe apartments have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. Close to Dallas Love Field Airport and minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
59 Units Available
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,755
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1596 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, a golf simulator and two pools. Interiors feature wood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Close to I-75 and within minutes of downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Uptown
16 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
31 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$925
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
899 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
13 Units Available
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1516 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units are available in this community. President George Bush Turnpike puts the best of Dallas nearby. Onsite sauna, volleyball court, clubhouse and hot tub. Units have washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Oak Lawn
37 Units Available
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,325
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,455
2732 sqft
The Christopher at the Union offer Studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Oak Lawn
47 Units Available
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,529
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1482 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly apartments in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood. A resort pool, restaurants on the street level and a sky lounge beckon. A commuter's dream just off 75, minutes from downtown businesses.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Oak Lawn
32 Units Available
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,725
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1374 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to multiple pools, restaurant and sky deck. Units feature high ceilings, walk-in closets and laundry. Situated in Uptown, close to Katy Trail and Klyde Warren Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
9 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
27 Units Available
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1325 sqft
Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dallas, TX

Dallas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDallas 3 BedroomsDallas Accessible ApartmentsDallas Apartments under $700Dallas Apartments under $800
Dallas Apartments under $900Dallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with GymDallas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDallas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDallas Apartments with Parking
Dallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-DryerDallas Cheap PlacesDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Furnished ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University