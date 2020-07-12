/
highland hills
292 Apartments for rent in Highland Hills, Dallas, TX
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1268 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
883 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Hills
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1111 sqft
Love where you live at The Life at Stone Crest, ideally located in Dallas, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. We offer spacious two and three-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Hills
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1179 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. It's the Bishop Arts Way. The vibe is modern vintage with an eclectic Texas twist.
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1268 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Five Mile Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1117 sqft
Close to downtown Dallas in historic neighborhood. Newly constructed units include bathtub, range, dishwasher, W/D hookups and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, clubhouse and BBQ area. Pet-friendly.
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1077 sqft
Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, this comfortable community is located within walking distance of The Bishop Arts District. Amenities include plank flooring, designer finishes, spacious closets, Quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$953
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,328
1300 sqft
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Loch Loma in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
799 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Volara, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all... lifestyle included.
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$983
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1169 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Regis Square in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fondeur Apartments in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1206 sqft
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Hills
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
