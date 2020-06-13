Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

221 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Shadow Ridge
27 Units Available
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Flower Mound
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Lewisville Valley
Lewisville Valley
9 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,074
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
854 sqft
Community includes sundeck, playground and fitness center. Units feature vaulted ceilings, custom oak cabinets and fireplaces. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Flower Mound
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Vista Ridge
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
93 Units Available
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1226 sqft
Units include balcony, air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community includes a business center and clubhouse, and supports online credit card payments. Located just 7 miles from DFW Airport and other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1511 sqft
Master-planned community on 110-acres that comes with three resort-style pools, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of parks and green spaces. Also includes spacious floorplans and luxurious modern touches. On-site maintenance available 24 hours a day.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.

Median Rent in Flower Mound

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Flower Mound is $1,838, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,284.
Studio
$1,542
1 Bed
$1,838
2 Beds
$2,284
3+ Beds
$3,097
City GuideFlower Mound
The interesting thing is that Flower Mound is actually named after the prominent 12.5 acre mound in town. The Mound reaches 50-feet high and is located in the southern half of the city. The wild flowers that grow on it beautify the scene. When the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and firewheels blossom in the spring, the town becomes even more inviting.

There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action.

Moving to Flower Mound

First gather yourself at Murrell Park. Take a look at the gorgeous Grapevine Lake. You can see that every day if you handle your house search correctly. The fast growth of Flower Mound has made the real estate market tough to tackle. It's crucial that you perform your research before looking for places to live in Flower Mound.

The Downside for Renters

Before you freak out, wait and read this! Knowing what things can complicate your search for rental properties in Flower Mound can help you out tremendously. It can also save you a lot of hours and headache. Nobody likes headaches.

  1. For many of the months, there aren't a lot of opening . This is just a reality of the market in Flower Mound today. That doesn't imply there are never open listings. From May to August, some people are moving out or changing locations, and that time sees the most openings. Look then if you want more selection.

  2. Houses own the market_. _Accounting for nearly 93 percent of housing units, houses are clearly the most popular choice. Apartments and condos account for just over 4 percent of homes in Flower Mound. Again, that doesn't imply finding apartment or condo rentals is impossible as places like The Park at Flower Mound and Archstone Lexington Apartments have such pads; all it means is that finding rental houses is undoubtedly easier.

  3. The market is run by owners. Over 90 percent of homes are owner-occupied, a rate that is significantly greater than the state's average. If you plan to stay in Flower Mound for a long time, consider purchasing as you are more likely to discover a pad you truly love.

The Upside for Renters

Hooray! Who doesn't love some good news? The housing trend in Flower Mound benefits renters in a myriad of ways, and is all the more reason to shout for joy.

  1. More housing is being built. Even as you scan through this guide, foundations are being laid and hammers are hammering. In order to meet the demands of a growing number of residents, housing developments are constantly in progress. The town has a lot of open land, too. That equals years of construction, but once the paint dries, it will all be for the best.

  2. Most homes are new_. _The worst thing about moving into a rental is realizing something is wrong with the residence after you sign the contract. The chances of that happening in Flower Mound are very low. Nearly 76 percent of homes were built after 1990, which means most housing is in relatively new shape and has little or no issues. If you are searching for one bedroom apartments, for example, you won't have to worry about silly problems.

  3. Home value is increasing_. _Again, if you plan to reside in Flower Mound for a while, buying is the best option as the continuous growth of the city is increasing real estate value. If nothing is set in stone or you just don't want to own, renting is perfectly fine as it gives you unmatched flexibility and freedom.

Getting What You Want

You have to be somewhat selfish and aggressive to get what you want. If you like a place in Flower Mound, don't go think it over at Scooter's Coffeehouse and Yogurt. Someone else will grab that place while you are drinking your coffee.

  1. Hire a broker. If you like to do things on your own, don't. It's just that a realtor can help quickly locate dwellings that match what you want. By yourself, you'll need at least three weeks to find a home. With a broker, it may only take one or two weeks.

  2. Be flexible and patient. If you like houses, then you don't have to worry as much. If you were solely looking for a condo, consider expanding your search to include houses as this provides you more options. You need to give yourself as much time as possible. Three weeks should be your minimum.

  3. Show the landlord how much you want the place. Be ready to pay the first month's rent, security deposit, and other fees as soon as you like a place. Have references from previous landlords, a credit score, and proof you can pay rent ready to show. Ask what it is going to take to sign the agreement today. This will demonstrate that you are serious and can be trusted to pay rent.

Flower Mound Neighborhoods

Where you live in Flower Mound is a matter of what conveniences are important to you. Do you want to be near trails and nature? Do you want proximity to a grocery store? This decision could affect the future of your world. Don't take it lightly.

Cross Timbers: Occupying the sparsely populated northwest and west side, Cross Timbers features Tour 18 Dallas (a golf course) and Cross Timbers Trail Head.

Liberty: Just northwest of the city center, Liberty is mostly residential. Post Oak Park offers lots of green space.

Wellington: Just north of the city center, Wellington is close to Flower Mound Road. Subdivisions and tree-lined streets sum up this area.

Bridlewood: In the north part of the city, this area features numerous parks, like Jake's Hilltop Park and Timber Trails Park. Bridlewood Golf Club is also here.

Flower Mound Center: The city center pretty much occupies the south. It's right near pristine Grapevine Lake, Park Place Park, and the shops and eateries on Flower Mound Road.

Shadow Ridge: Shadow Ridge Park, Heritage Park, and Bakersfield Park highlight this mostly residential neighborhood in the southeast. The Flower Mound Community Activity Center is located here also.

Garden Ridge: Stone Creek Park and Flower Mound Park provide nice places to relax. Alforno's Italian Kitchen, a local favorite, is also here.

Living in Flower Mound

Flower Mound is built for cars. Yet when people aren't driving somewhere to handle their affairs, they are walking, running, or playing sports in one of the town's many parks. Flower Mound is truly one of the most beautiful places to live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Many folks like to explore the greater metro area when time isn't tight, but there's also a lively scene right at home. And it's not just birds and flowers. There's much more blossoming here. The town has held on to its uniqueness, and you can see that in any part of Flower Mound. Go to Burgers and Brats and watch how the locals kick back and enjoy lunch. Head to Twin Coves Marina and watch boats ride along Grapevine Lake. Visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center and join in the fun. Flower Mound has the vistas and the atmosphere to keep you smiling.

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month

Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,284 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Flower Mound, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound

    As rents have increased marginally in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,284 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Flower Mound.
    • While Flower Mound's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Flower Mound?
    In Flower Mound, the median rent is $1,542 for a studio, $1,838 for a 1-bedroom, $2,284 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,097 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flower Mound, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Flower Mound?
    Some of the colleges located in the Flower Mound area include Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Collin County Community College District, and Dallas Theological Seminary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Flower Mound?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flower Mound from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

