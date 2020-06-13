221 Apartments for rent in Flower Mound, TX📍
There is no need to sing that song "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" by Peter, Paul, and Mary. Flowers abound here, but don't go eating any. Some may be poisonous. Flower Mound is appropriately named, and that's relieving to know, especially since some places make you think it's going to be spring all the time and that's just not true. Flower Mound is a town within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. However, the city not only showcases unique scenery, it showcases a unique scene -- seen everywhere from the golf courses to restaurant tables. That's what has the population tally at 64,669 and rising. More and more people just want a piece of that sweet Flower Mound action.
First gather yourself at Murrell Park. Take a look at the gorgeous Grapevine Lake. You can see that every day if you handle your house search correctly. The fast growth of Flower Mound has made the real estate market tough to tackle. It's crucial that you perform your research before looking for places to live in Flower Mound.
The Downside for Renters
Before you freak out, wait and read this! Knowing what things can complicate your search for rental properties in Flower Mound can help you out tremendously. It can also save you a lot of hours and headache. Nobody likes headaches.
For many of the months, there aren't a lot of opening . This is just a reality of the market in Flower Mound today. That doesn't imply there are never open listings. From May to August, some people are moving out or changing locations, and that time sees the most openings. Look then if you want more selection.
Houses own the market_. _Accounting for nearly 93 percent of housing units, houses are clearly the most popular choice. Apartments and condos account for just over 4 percent of homes in Flower Mound. Again, that doesn't imply finding apartment or condo rentals is impossible as places like The Park at Flower Mound and Archstone Lexington Apartments have such pads; all it means is that finding rental houses is undoubtedly easier.
The market is run by owners. Over 90 percent of homes are owner-occupied, a rate that is significantly greater than the state's average. If you plan to stay in Flower Mound for a long time, consider purchasing as you are more likely to discover a pad you truly love.
The Upside for Renters
Hooray! Who doesn't love some good news? The housing trend in Flower Mound benefits renters in a myriad of ways, and is all the more reason to shout for joy.
More housing is being built. Even as you scan through this guide, foundations are being laid and hammers are hammering. In order to meet the demands of a growing number of residents, housing developments are constantly in progress. The town has a lot of open land, too. That equals years of construction, but once the paint dries, it will all be for the best.
Most homes are new_. _The worst thing about moving into a rental is realizing something is wrong with the residence after you sign the contract. The chances of that happening in Flower Mound are very low. Nearly 76 percent of homes were built after 1990, which means most housing is in relatively new shape and has little or no issues. If you are searching for one bedroom apartments, for example, you won't have to worry about silly problems.
Home value is increasing_. _Again, if you plan to reside in Flower Mound for a while, buying is the best option as the continuous growth of the city is increasing real estate value. If nothing is set in stone or you just don't want to own, renting is perfectly fine as it gives you unmatched flexibility and freedom.
Getting What You Want
You have to be somewhat selfish and aggressive to get what you want. If you like a place in Flower Mound, don't go think it over at Scooter's Coffeehouse and Yogurt. Someone else will grab that place while you are drinking your coffee.
Hire a broker. If you like to do things on your own, don't. It's just that a realtor can help quickly locate dwellings that match what you want. By yourself, you'll need at least three weeks to find a home. With a broker, it may only take one or two weeks.
Be flexible and patient. If you like houses, then you don't have to worry as much. If you were solely looking for a condo, consider expanding your search to include houses as this provides you more options. You need to give yourself as much time as possible. Three weeks should be your minimum.
Show the landlord how much you want the place. Be ready to pay the first month's rent, security deposit, and other fees as soon as you like a place. Have references from previous landlords, a credit score, and proof you can pay rent ready to show. Ask what it is going to take to sign the agreement today. This will demonstrate that you are serious and can be trusted to pay rent.
Where you live in Flower Mound is a matter of what conveniences are important to you. Do you want to be near trails and nature? Do you want proximity to a grocery store? This decision could affect the future of your world. Don't take it lightly.
Cross Timbers: Occupying the sparsely populated northwest and west side, Cross Timbers features Tour 18 Dallas (a golf course) and Cross Timbers Trail Head.
Liberty: Just northwest of the city center, Liberty is mostly residential. Post Oak Park offers lots of green space.
Wellington: Just north of the city center, Wellington is close to Flower Mound Road. Subdivisions and tree-lined streets sum up this area.
Bridlewood: In the north part of the city, this area features numerous parks, like Jake's Hilltop Park and Timber Trails Park. Bridlewood Golf Club is also here.
Flower Mound Center: The city center pretty much occupies the south. It's right near pristine Grapevine Lake, Park Place Park, and the shops and eateries on Flower Mound Road.
Shadow Ridge: Shadow Ridge Park, Heritage Park, and Bakersfield Park highlight this mostly residential neighborhood in the southeast. The Flower Mound Community Activity Center is located here also.
Garden Ridge: Stone Creek Park and Flower Mound Park provide nice places to relax. Alforno's Italian Kitchen, a local favorite, is also here.
Flower Mound is built for cars. Yet when people aren't driving somewhere to handle their affairs, they are walking, running, or playing sports in one of the town's many parks. Flower Mound is truly one of the most beautiful places to live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Many folks like to explore the greater metro area when time isn't tight, but there's also a lively scene right at home. And it's not just birds and flowers. There's much more blossoming here. The town has held on to its uniqueness, and you can see that in any part of Flower Mound. Go to Burgers and Brats and watch how the locals kick back and enjoy lunch. Head to Twin Coves Marina and watch boats ride along Grapevine Lake. Visit the Flower Mound Community Activity Center and join in the fun. Flower Mound has the vistas and the atmosphere to keep you smiling.
June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Flower Mound Rent Report. Flower Mound rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flower Mound rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Flower Mound rents declined slightly over the past month
Flower Mound rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flower Mound stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,284 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Flower Mound's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Flower Mound, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Flower Mound
As rents have increased marginally in Flower Mound, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Flower Mound is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Flower Mound's median two-bedroom rent of $2,284 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Flower Mound.
- While Flower Mound's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Flower Mound than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Flower Mound is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.