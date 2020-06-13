248 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX📍
My uncle Irving is a kindly old man who enjoys Werther’s Originals and sleepy Sundays on the porch. Sound like your uncle Irving, too? Irving, Texas, however, was purportedly named after Washington Irving and not your mom’s brother. Here you’ll find all that Texan charm you’ve been hearing about, even a few stories about Irving’s famous Rip Van Winkle, who slept for 20 years trying to get away from his wife and his day-to-day responsibilities, like finding an apartment and commuting through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Fortunately for us (and unfortunately for him) we’ve got the lowdown on Irving’s apartment scene, so your transition to the city shouldn’t force you into a 20-year slumber. If we have one piece of advice, it’s to remember to stay away from the bearded old men in Cowboys hats playing ninepin and eating BBQ, and never partake in their strange golden liquor, light beer.
Unlike old Rip and our uncles, people are getting serious things done in Irving. There are over 2,000 Corporations based out of Irving and it’s home to beaucoup Fortune 500 Global HQs, including Exxon Mobile, Fluor, Kimberly-Clark, and others. The large corporate tax revenue source has benefited the community.
For kitsch factor and dinner party conversation, Irving is also home to Medieval Times’ Corporate Headquarters and where Barney and Friends was filmed (Sweet fun facts, eh?). Irving boasts the largest equestrian sculpture in the world, Mustangs of Las Colinas, nine huge, frozen horses in the midst of galloping through a fountain. Want more fun facts? The Cowboys played in Irving until 2009 before they were relocated to nearby Arlington. Though gone, they are not forgotten, so it’s probably best not to rock your Eagles snapback outside the house, no matter how well it goes with the rest of your outfit. All right, no more fun facts for you! We don’t want to spoil your appetite.
You’ll need the usual fare with you for your search: two forms of government issued ID and a check book for cutting the credit check fees and deposits you’ll encounter on your journey. Some simple preparation should take some of the stress out of the process.
You should also know that large, multi-unit living complexes dominate the area. So kiss those quaint Catskills goodbye and look forward to gyms, swimming pools, and communal areas. Many of these complexes are looking to fill units and thus offer rental incentives like discounted deposits or first month’s rent free with long term lease (usually 12 months). If you pay close enough attention, you might just score some awesome deals.
Highway 183 runs through Irving, bifurcating it into North and South Irving.
South Irving is an ethnically diverse area. Large chains dominate the roadways – think fast food and tire stores. Here, rent is significantly lower, around $600 for a one bedroom.
Above the highway are North Irving and an area called Las Colinas. The rental prices spike up in these ‘hoods, Prepare yourself to pay some hefty fees if you feel like migrating up from the south. Don’t believe us? We dare you to find a one bedroom for less than $1,000. The highest you’re going to see is around $1,400, but as mentioned, these pricier units are often in large complexes with full amenities – pool, gym, and other perks. In a sense, you get what you pay for.
Valley Ranch is due north of Las Colinas, and the area is a mix between family homes, townhouses and apartments. This is also where you’ll find all the larger retail stores – Fry’s Electronics, Starbucks, Wal-Mart and the like. Here, one-bedroom apartments range from $600 to $900, depending on amenities, like washers, dryers, and dishwashers.
We’re just going to treat this like a band-aid and make it quick. You’re going to need a car. Sorry, green team. Irving and its surrounding areas are exurbs, typified by large four-lane roads and sprawl. With temperatures in the summer often in the triple digits, waiting for the bus isn’t really an option unless you’re planning on a long, long sleep or have one of those nifty hats with the fans built into the bill. Although many of the parks in Irving offer excellent bike paths, day-to-day bike commuting is an unfortunate impossibility thanks to the area’s infrastructure. Besides, were you really planning on biking to work in triple digit weather? I mean, come on!
The Dallas Metroplex is infamous for its horrendous commutes. To reiterate, you need a car, and yes, be prepared to think of that car as a second home. Get your iPod ready, because you’re going to need the entire Phillip Glass playlist when getting in and out of Dallas. Or perhaps invest in a couple of Washington Irving’s greatest stories on tape. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) system is extending its line out to Irving, but the roll out won’t be until 2012, and even then the service will be limited. Take it from us, you’re going to need your own set of four wheels.
Irving might not have everything in the world, but that shouldn’t stop you from rolling on into this city and making it your own. Now that we’ve saved you potentially 20 years of waiting and/or ducking your spouse’s tasks, it’s time to get out there and find the perfect spot to settle down in this Lone Star State. Good luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Irving Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Irving rents declined significantly over the past month
Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Dallas Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
- Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
- Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
- Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
- Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
- While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Irving’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Irving renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Irving ranks on:
Apartment List has released Irving’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Irving renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Irving include the following:
- Irving renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Irving were commute time and state and local taxes, which both received A scores.
- The areas of concern to Irving renters are recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which both received scores of C+.
- Irving millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+.
- Irving earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Arlington (B+), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
- Irving did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Glendale (F), Baton Rouge (C) and Birmingham (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love that Irving is right in the middle of all the other cities I visit. I just hate the traffic which unfortunately appears to be everywhere now." -Cassandra W.
- "I love that I feel safe in my city, but I wish we had more restaurants in Irving." - Anon.
- "I love how many businesses are in the area. That gives me plenty of job opportunities that are easy to commute to." -Jordan
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.