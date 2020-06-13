Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

248 Apartments for rent in Irving, TX

Valley Ranch
Arts District
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
21 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,235
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Broadmoor Hills
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadmoor Villas in Irving. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Valley Ranch
15 Units Available
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant 1-3 bedroom homes with crown molding, island kitchens, hardwood floors, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony, attached garages. Pet friendly. Off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
119 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,318
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
929 sqft
Welcome to our stylish apartments in Irving, TX, where you’ll experience a perfect mix of elegance and convenience at your fingertips.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
987 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
111 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,238
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
47 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,397
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Valley Ranch
45 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
35 Units Available
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Modern, luxury living at its best. Upscale interiors with ample space, gourmet kitchens and large windows. On-site cross training area, tanning room, club lounge and ample green space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
17 Units Available
The Vanderbilt
2053 Estrada Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$790
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
905 sqft
The Vanderbilt Apartments is located in the beautiful city of Irving, TX. This pet friendly community has a great neighborhood feel you've been looking for in an awesome location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
33 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,265
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1122 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
42 Units Available
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,128
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1003 sqft
Fountain Pointe Las Colinas offers beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 572 square feet to more than 1,400 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Arts District
18 Units Available
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$674
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!

Median Rent in Irving

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Irving is $999, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,241.
Studio
$838
1 Bed
$999
2 Beds
$1,241
3+ Beds
$1,683
City GuideIrving
Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Don’t Sleep

My uncle Irving is a kindly old man who enjoys Werther’s Originals and sleepy Sundays on the porch. Sound like your uncle Irving, too? Irving, Texas, however, was purportedly named after Washington Irving and not your mom’s brother. Here you’ll find all that Texan charm you’ve been hearing about, even a few stories about Irving’s famous Rip Van Winkle, who slept for 20 years trying to get away from his wife and his day-to-day responsibilities, like finding an apartment and commuting through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Fortunately for us (and unfortunately for him) we’ve got the lowdown on Irving’s apartment scene, so your transition to the city shouldn’t force you into a 20-year slumber. If we have one piece of advice, it’s to remember to stay away from the bearded old men in Cowboys hats playing ninepin and eating BBQ, and never partake in their strange golden liquor, light beer.

Serious Business

Unlike old Rip and our uncles, people are getting serious things done in Irving. There are over 2,000 Corporations based out of Irving and it’s home to beaucoup Fortune 500 Global HQs, including Exxon Mobile, Fluor, Kimberly-Clark, and others. The large corporate tax revenue source has benefited the community.

For kitsch factor and dinner party conversation, Irving is also home to Medieval Times’ Corporate Headquarters and where Barney and Friends was filmed (Sweet fun facts, eh?). Irving boasts the largest equestrian sculpture in the world, Mustangs of Las Colinas, nine huge, frozen horses in the midst of galloping through a fountain. Want more fun facts? The Cowboys played in Irving until 2009 before they were relocated to nearby Arlington. Though gone, they are not forgotten, so it’s probably best not to rock your Eagles snapback outside the house, no matter how well it goes with the rest of your outfit. All right, no more fun facts for you! We don’t want to spoil your appetite.

Rip’s Hobo Bindle – The Essentials

You’ll need the usual fare with you for your search: two forms of government issued ID and a check book for cutting the credit check fees and deposits you’ll encounter on your journey. Some simple preparation should take some of the stress out of the process.

You should also know that large, multi-unit living complexes dominate the area. So kiss those quaint Catskills goodbye and look forward to gyms, swimming pools, and communal areas. Many of these complexes are looking to fill units and thus offer rental incentives like discounted deposits or first month’s rent free with long term lease (usually 12 months). If you pay close enough attention, you might just score some awesome deals.

The 183 Divide

Highway 183 runs through Irving, bifurcating it into North and South Irving.

South Irving is an ethnically diverse area. Large chains dominate the roadways – think fast food and tire stores. Here, rent is significantly lower, around $600 for a one bedroom.

Above the highway are North Irving and an area called Las Colinas. The rental prices spike up in these ‘hoods, Prepare yourself to pay some hefty fees if you feel like migrating up from the south. Don’t believe us? We dare you to find a one bedroom for less than $1,000. The highest you’re going to see is around $1,400, but as mentioned, these pricier units are often in large complexes with full amenities – pool, gym, and other perks. In a sense, you get what you pay for.

Valley Ranch is due north of Las Colinas, and the area is a mix between family homes, townhouses and apartments. This is also where you’ll find all the larger retail stores – Fry’s Electronics, Starbucks, Wal-Mart and the like. Here, one-bedroom apartments range from $600 to $900, depending on amenities, like washers, dryers, and dishwashers.

Transportation

We’re just going to treat this like a band-aid and make it quick. You’re going to need a car. Sorry, green team. Irving and its surrounding areas are exurbs, typified by large four-lane roads and sprawl. With temperatures in the summer often in the triple digits, waiting for the bus isn’t really an option unless you’re planning on a long, long sleep or have one of those nifty hats with the fans built into the bill. Although many of the parks in Irving offer excellent bike paths, day-to-day bike commuting is an unfortunate impossibility thanks to the area’s infrastructure. Besides, were you really planning on biking to work in triple digit weather? I mean, come on!

Commuting Woes

The Dallas Metroplex is infamous for its horrendous commutes. To reiterate, you need a car, and yes, be prepared to think of that car as a second home. Get your iPod ready, because you’re going to need the entire Phillip Glass playlist when getting in and out of Dallas. Or perhaps invest in a couple of Washington Irving’s greatest stories on tape. The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) system is extending its line out to Irving, but the roll out won’t be until 2012, and even then the service will be limited. Take it from us, you’re going to need your own set of four wheels.

Irving might not have everything in the world, but that shouldn’t stop you from rolling on into this city and making it your own. Now that we’ve saved you potentially 20 years of waiting and/or ducking your spouse’s tasks, it’s time to get out there and find the perfect spot to settle down in this Lone Star State. Good luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Irving Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Irving Rent Report. Irving rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Irving rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Irving rents declined significantly over the past month

Irving rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Irving stand at $999 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,242 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Irving's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Irving, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Irving rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Irving, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Irving is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Irving's median two-bedroom rent of $1,242 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Irving.
    • While Irving's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Irving than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Irving.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Irving’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Irving renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Irving Renter Survey

    Here’s how Irving ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Irving’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Irving renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Irving include the following:

    • Irving renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Irving were commute time and state and local taxes, which both received A scores.
    • The areas of concern to Irving renters are recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which both received scores of C+.
    • Irving millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+.
    • Irving earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Fort Worth (B), Dallas (B) and Arlington (B+), but earned lower marks than Plano (A+) and Garland (A).
    • Irving did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Glendale (F), Baton Rouge (C) and Birmingham (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that Irving is right in the middle of all the other cities I visit. I just hate the traffic which unfortunately appears to be everywhere now." -Cassandra W.
    • "I love that I feel safe in my city, but I wish we had more restaurants in Irving." - Anon.
    • "I love how many businesses are in the area. That gives me plenty of job opportunities that are easy to commute to." -Jordan

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Irving?
    In Irving, the median rent is $838 for a studio, $999 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,683 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Irving, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Irving?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Irving include Valley Ranch, and Arts District.
    How pet-friendly is Irving?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Irving received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Irving?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Irving received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Irving?
    Irving renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Irving did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Irving?
    Irving renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Irving did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Irving?
    Some of the colleges located in the Irving area include University of Dallas, North Lake College, Amberton University, El Centro College, and The University of Texas at Dallas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Irving?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Irving from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Garland.

